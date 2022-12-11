Heading 3

Trisha-Pooja: Divas in traditional saree

Priyanka Goud

ENTERTAINMENT

DEC 11, 2022

Image : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

South divas are known to shell fashion goals from time to time, including traditional attires. Today, we will be taking a look at the saree collection of our beloved stars.

Image : Aishwarya Rajesh Instagram

Aishwarya Rajessh looks like a dusky-skinned beauty in this bright red silk saree with sleeveless blouse. Her oversized jhumka adds a twist to the look. 

Image : Sneha Instagram

Sneha is a true South indian beauty as she glams up in pastel saree paired up with pink blouse. Gold jewellery, bindi and gajra in hair added right amount of perfection.

Image : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal looks ravishing in this pink saree spread with a bright pink blouse and complemented with an extensive spread of antique necklaces and earrings.

Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha looks festive-ready in the elegant fuchsia pink saree and styled the look with statement pink earrings, heavy gold choker necklace and bangles.

Image : Trisha Krishnan Instagram

Trisha Krishnan looks stunning in maroon Kanjeevaram saree with gold blouse. She cinched the look with gold jewellery and sleek hairbun with gajra and a bindi.

Image : Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh looks like a pretty Indian bride in a bright green saree paired a contrasting red blouse. Golden jewellery, hairbun with red roses and black bindi added charm.

Image : Andrea Jeremiah Instagram

Andrea Jeremiah looks beautiful in yellow silk saree with pink blouse and rounded up her look with golden jewellery, messy bun and bindi.

Image : Rashmika Mandann Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna looks like a queen in parrot green saree paired up with ivory blouse and owned the traditional look with an antique choker. 

Image : Pooja Hegde Twitter

Pooja Hegde looks beautiful in traditional blue saree with matching blouse and rounded off the look with a neat bun adored with gajra, bindi and simple jewellery set.

