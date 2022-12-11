DEC 11, 2022
Image : Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
South divas are known to shell fashion goals from time to time, including traditional attires. Today, we will be taking a look at the saree collection of our beloved stars.
Saree collection of
South divas
Image : Aishwarya Rajesh Instagram
Aishwarya Rajessh looks like a dusky-skinned beauty in this bright red silk saree with sleeveless blouse. Her oversized jhumka adds a twist to the look.
Aishwarya Rajessh
Image : Sneha Instagram
Sneha is a true South indian beauty as she glams up in pastel saree paired up with pink blouse. Gold jewellery, bindi and gajra in hair added right amount of perfection.
Sneha
Image : Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looks ravishing in this pink saree spread with a bright pink blouse and complemented with an extensive spread of antique necklaces and earrings.
Kajal Aggarwal
Image : Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha looks festive-ready in the elegant fuchsia pink saree and styled the look with statement pink earrings, heavy gold choker necklace and bangles.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Image : Trisha Krishnan Instagram
Trisha Krishnan looks stunning in maroon Kanjeevaram saree with gold blouse. She cinched the look with gold jewellery and sleek hairbun with gajra and a bindi.
Trisha Krishnan
Image : Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh looks like a pretty Indian bride in a bright green saree paired a contrasting red blouse. Golden jewellery, hairbun with red roses and black bindi added charm.
Keerthy Suresh
Image : Andrea Jeremiah Instagram
Andrea Jeremiah looks beautiful in yellow silk saree with pink blouse and rounded up her look with golden jewellery, messy bun and bindi.
Andrea Jeremiah
Image : Rashmika Mandann Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna looks like a queen in parrot green saree paired up with ivory blouse and owned the traditional look with an antique choker.
Rashmika Mandann
Image : Pooja Hegde Twitter
Pooja Hegde looks beautiful in traditional blue saree with matching blouse and rounded off the look with a neat bun adored with gajra, bindi and simple jewellery set.
Pooja Hegde
