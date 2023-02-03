Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 03, 2023

Trisha-Pooja Hegde: The Choker Obsession

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Let us take a page from the South divas’ fashion guide and see how to ace an ethnic look with a choker necklace.

Making regal choices

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Samantha Ruth Prabhu raises the glamor quotient with a Lucknowi chikankari saree with pearl detailing, which she paired with a stunning choker.

Love for saree

The Yashoda star rocked another choker look in a printed orange and white top, along with red lowers.

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

The desi diva

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

National crush Rashmika Mandanna looked breathtaking in a red embellished lehenga, paired with a choker neckpiece.

Radiant in red

Kajal Aggarwal looked radiant in a red silk saree and a choker necklace during her baby shower back in February 2022.

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The glow of motherhood

Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh slayed in a white crop top, and matching trousers. She completed the ensemble with a golden choker.

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Wonderful in white

KGF star Srinidhi Shetty made a strong case for lehenga in this brown number, which she completed with a fashionable choker.

Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram

Keeping it fashionable 

Anupama Parameswaran is a beauty in this black tropical-printed lehenga. Her outfit of the day was completed with a silver choker necklace.

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Beauty in black 

The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal nailed another ethnic attire with a beautiful choker.

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Festive vibes

The southern diva Trisha looked ravishing in a maroon saree, paired with a golden choker, matching earrings, and a gajra.

Image: Trisha Instagram

Elegance personified

