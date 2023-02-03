FEB 03, 2023
Trisha-Pooja Hegde: The Choker Obsession
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Let us take a page from the South divas’ fashion guide and see how to ace an ethnic look with a choker necklace.
Making regal choices
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Samantha Ruth Prabhu raises the glamor quotient with a Lucknowi chikankari saree with pearl detailing, which she paired with a stunning choker.
Love for saree
The Yashoda star rocked another choker look in a printed orange and white top, along with red lowers.
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
The desi diva
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
National crush Rashmika Mandanna looked breathtaking in a red embellished lehenga, paired with a choker neckpiece.
Radiant in red
Kajal Aggarwal looked radiant in a red silk saree and a choker necklace during her baby shower back in February 2022.
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The glow of motherhood
Aiyaary actress Rakul Preet Singh slayed in a white crop top, and matching trousers. She completed the ensemble with a golden choker.
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Wonderful in white
KGF star Srinidhi Shetty made a strong case for lehenga in this brown number, which she completed with a fashionable choker.
Image: Srinidhi Shetty Instagram
Keeping it fashionable
Anupama Parameswaran is a beauty in this black tropical-printed lehenga. Her outfit of the day was completed with a silver choker necklace.
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Beauty in black
The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal nailed another ethnic attire with a beautiful choker.
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Festive vibes
The southern diva Trisha looked ravishing in a maroon saree, paired with a golden choker, matching earrings, and a gajra.
Image: Trisha Instagram
Elegance personified
