FEB 11, 2023

Trisha-Pooja: South divas in silk sarees

The Southern divas love to give us fashion cues in a saree. Today, we will be taking a look at some of their stunning looks in a silk saree. 

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram

Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu slayed in a handwoven organza silk saree and a hand-printed blouse

Samantha Ruth Prabhu 

Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde is all smiles as she poses in an ash coloured saree, along with huge earrings and a bun. 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal chose to wear a red silk saree with golden accessories for her baby shower back in February 2022

Kajal Aggarwal

Southern beauty Trisha garnered a lot of eyeballs in a yellow silk saree, along with a bun, and an elegant choker

Image: Trisha Instagram

Trisha

The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh oozed charm in a white Kanjeevaram silk saree with a red border and western style blouse

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Keerthy Suresh 

National Crush Rashmika Mandanna looked regal in a parrot green saree with an ivory blouse and a heavy choker

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna

Dusky beauty Aishwarya Rajessh made quite an impression in a red silk saree and golden jhumkas

Image: Aishwarya Rajessh Instagram

Aishwarya Rajessh

Anupama Parameswaran redefined grace in a green pattu saree, statement earrings and necklace

Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram

Anupama Parameswaran 

Malavika Mohanan opted to wear a traditional Kerala-style saree and paired it with a bright red coloured brocade blouse

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan

