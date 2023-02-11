FEB 11, 2023
Trisha-Pooja: South divas in silk sarees
The Southern divas love to give us fashion cues in a saree. Today, we will be taking a look at some of their stunning looks in a silk saree.
Love for desi
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Image: Samantha Ruth Prabhu Instagram
Yashoda actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu slayed in a handwoven organza silk saree and a hand-printed blouse
Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde is all smiles as she poses in an ash coloured saree, along with huge earrings and a bun.
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The Hey Sinamika star Kajal Aggarwal chose to wear a red silk saree with golden accessories for her baby shower back in February 2022
Kajal Aggarwal
Southern beauty Trisha garnered a lot of eyeballs in a yellow silk saree, along with a bun, and an elegant choker
Image: Trisha Instagram
Trisha
The National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh oozed charm in a white Kanjeevaram silk saree with a red border and western style blouse
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh
National Crush Rashmika Mandanna looked regal in a parrot green saree with an ivory blouse and a heavy choker
Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram
Rashmika Mandanna
Dusky beauty Aishwarya Rajessh made quite an impression in a red silk saree and golden jhumkas
Image: Aishwarya Rajessh Instagram
Aishwarya Rajessh
Anupama Parameswaran redefined grace in a green pattu saree, statement earrings and necklace
Image: Anupama Parameswaran Instagram
Anupama Parameswaran
Malavika Mohanan opted to wear a traditional Kerala-style saree and paired it with a bright red coloured brocade blouse
Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram
Malavika Mohanan
