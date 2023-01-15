Heading 3

Troye Sivan's Iconic Looks

Image: Getty Images

Leather Jacket

Troye Sivan looks stylish as he donned this black leather jacket and pants

Image: Getty Images

Bode Beaded Jacket

Troye Sivan looks party ready with this off white bode jacket

Image: Getty Images

Troye Sivan does not shy away from experimenting and we love this sequined fringe beaded top

Sequined Top

Image: Getty Images

Troye Sivan looks fantastic in this formal vintage style coat

Striped Coat

Image: Getty Images

Troye Sivan shows off his abs in this stunning black crop top

Crop Top

Image: Getty Images

Troye Sivan breaks the traditional rule as he donned this amazing cut out black gown

Met Gala Look

Image: Getty Images

Troye Sivan looks aesthetically beautiful in this shiny blue full leg jumpsuit with a belt

Jumpsuit

Image: Getty Images

Troye Sivan’s look in this white loose shirt and cargo trousers is perfect for street style

Cargo Trouser

Image: Getty Images

Troye Sivan looks simply gorgeous in this cotton black and white printed shirt

Printed Shirt

