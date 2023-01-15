Troye Sivan’s Iconic Looks
pinkvilla
Arpita
Sarkar
JAN 15, 2023
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
Leather Jacket
Troye Sivan looks stylish as he donned this black leather jacket and pants
Image: Getty Images
Bode Beaded Jacket
Troye Sivan looks party ready with this off white bode jacket
Image: Getty Images
Troye Sivan does not shy away from experimenting and we love this sequined fringe beaded top
Sequined Top
Image: Getty Images
Troye Sivan looks fantastic in this formal vintage style coat
Striped Coat
Image: Getty Images
Troye Sivan shows off his abs in this stunning black crop top
Crop Top
Image: Getty Images
Troye Sivan breaks the traditional rule as he donned this amazing cut out black gown
Met Gala Look
Image: Getty Images
Troye Sivan looks aesthetically beautiful in this shiny blue full leg jumpsuit with a belt
Jumpsuit
Image: Getty Images
Troye Sivan’s look in this white loose shirt and cargo trousers is perfect for street style
Cargo Trouser
Image: Getty Images
Troye Sivan looks simply gorgeous in this cotton black and white printed shirt
Printed Shirt
