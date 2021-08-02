TV Actresses in
fashionable outfits

August 02, 2021

Hina Khan looks chic in Neetu Rohra‘s metallic ensemble that she paired with silver pumps

Shweta Tiwari looks undeniably beautiful in this gorgeous white outfit with silver embroidery
The pale green one-shoulder dress makes Jennifer Winget look ultra-stylish

Erica Fernandes makes a pretty picture in this midi dress by Papa Don’t Preach as she styles it with nude heels

The cute chequered pattern dress makes Jasmin Bhasin look adorable

Disha Parmar looks angelic in a taffy pink dress. She completes her look with wavy locks

Rubina Dilaik raises the temperature in a black gown with a freaky neckline

Divyanka Tripathi’s satin pink kaftan dress spells comfort and style. She nails the look with her hair tied back into a ponytail

We bet you can’t take your gaze away from her! Nia Sharma looks stunning in a Seep Mahajan white fluid top and pants

Anita Hassanandani looks cutesy in a white floral strappy top as she pairs it with denim shorts

For more updates on fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here