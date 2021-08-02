TV Actresses in August 02, 2021
fashionable outfits
Hina Khan looks chic in Neetu Rohra‘s metallic ensemble that she paired with silver pumps
Shweta Tiwari looks undeniably beautiful in this gorgeous white outfit with silver embroidery
The pale green one-shoulder dress makes Jennifer Winget look ultra-stylish
Erica Fernandes makes a pretty picture in this midi dress by Papa Don’t Preach as she styles it with nude heels
The cute chequered pattern dress makes Jasmin Bhasin look adorable
Disha Parmar looks angelic in a taffy pink dress. She completes her look with wavy locks
Rubina Dilaik raises the temperature in a black gown with a freaky neckline
Divyanka Tripathi’s satin pink kaftan dress spells comfort and style. She nails the look with her hair tied back into a ponytail
We bet you can’t take your gaze away from her! Nia Sharma looks stunning in a Seep Mahajan white fluid top and pants
Anita Hassanandani looks cutesy in a white floral strappy top as she pairs it with denim shorts
