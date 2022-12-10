TV Actresses in
fashionable outfits
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 10, 2022
FASHION
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
Hina Khan
Hina Khan looks fabulous in Neetu Rohra's metallic ensemble, complemented with a pair of silver pumps
Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram
Shweta Tiwari radiates elegance in this exquisite white outfit adorned with intricate silver embroidery
Shweta Tiwari
Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram
Jennifer Winget flaunts her chic style with a pale green one-shoulder dress, looking absolutely ravishing!
Jennifer Winget
Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram
Erica Fernandes looks gorgeous in this midi dress by Papa Don't Preach, which she pairs with nude heels for an elegant finish
Erica Fernandes
Image: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram
With its chequered pattern, Jasmin Bhasin looks absolutely delightful in her dress!
Jasmin Bhasin
Image: Disha Parmar Instagram
Disha Parmar exudes ethereal beauty in a taffy pink dress, her wavy locks lending a perfect finishing touch to the look
Disha Parmar
Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram
Rubina Dilaik raises the temperature in a black embellished gown with a freaky neckline cowl neckline with shimmery shards
Rubina Dilaik
Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely stunning in her pink satin kaftan dress! She perfectly complements her look with her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail
Divyanka Tripathi
Image: Nia Sharma Instagram
Nia Sharma was absolutely gorgeous in a Seep Mahajan white fluid top and pants! We bet you can't tear your eyes away from her!
Nia Sharma
Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram
Anita Hassanandani dazzles in a white floral strappy top paired with a stylish set of denim shorts
Anita Hassanandani
