Sakshi
Singh 

DEC 10, 2022

FASHION

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

Hina Khan

Hina Khan looks fabulous in Neetu Rohra's metallic ensemble, complemented with a pair of silver pumps

Image: Shweta Tiwari Instagram

Shweta Tiwari radiates elegance in this exquisite white outfit adorned with intricate silver embroidery

Shweta Tiwari

Image: Jennifer Winget Instagram 

Jennifer Winget flaunts her chic style with a pale green one-shoulder dress, looking absolutely ravishing!

Jennifer Winget

Image: Erica Fernandes Instagram

Erica Fernandes looks gorgeous in this midi dress by Papa Don't Preach, which she pairs with nude heels for an elegant finish

Erica Fernandes 

Image: Jasmin Bhasin Instagram 

With its chequered pattern, Jasmin Bhasin looks absolutely delightful in her dress!

Jasmin Bhasin

Image: Disha Parmar Instagram

Disha Parmar exudes ethereal beauty in a taffy pink dress, her wavy locks lending a perfect finishing touch to the look

Disha Parmar

Image: Rubina Dilaik Instagram

Rubina Dilaik raises the temperature in a black embellished gown with a freaky neckline cowl neckline with shimmery shards 

Rubina Dilaik

Image: Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi looks absolutely stunning in her pink satin kaftan dress! She perfectly complements her look with her hair tied back into a sleek ponytail

Divyanka Tripathi

Image: Nia Sharma Instagram 

Nia Sharma was absolutely gorgeous in a Seep Mahajan white fluid top and pants! We bet you can't tear your eyes away from her!

Nia Sharma 

Image: Anita Hassanandani Instagram

Anita Hassanandani dazzles in a white floral strappy top paired with a stylish set of denim shorts

Anita Hassanandani 

