JULY 26, 2023
TV Bahus in sizzling sarees
Image: Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram
Rupali is a household name for her role as Anupama. She is a sight to behold in this royal blue saree with silver detailing
Rupali Ganguly
Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram
Pranali rose to fame with her role as Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. She looks tantalizing in this sheer silver and pink saree
Pranali Rathod
Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram
Shiny Doshi
Shiny Doshi was playing the role of Dhara Pandya in Pandya Store. She looks like a breath of fresh air in this yellow-orange ombre saree with a similar blouse
Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram
Shraddha is known for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. She looks stunning in this sky-blue saree with a ruffle border
Shraddha Arya
Image: Mugdha Chaphekar’s Instagram
Mugdha is playing the role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya. She looks amazing in this yellow saree with a red-gold blouse
Mugdha Chaphekar
Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram
Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare looks alluring in this lime saree paired with a dark green blouse. Statement Jhumkas and roses in the hair complete her look
Aishwarya Khare
Image: Kritika Singh’s Instagram
Kritika is playing the role of Pratiksha in Dharampatnii. She has captured the attention of her fans in this wine-colored saree with a matching blouse
Kritika Singh
Image: Megha Chakraborty’s Instagram
Currently, Megha is essaying the role of Imlie. She is oozing warmth and energy in this peach ruffle saree with gold motifs
Megha Chakraborty
Image: Neeharika Roy’s Instagram
Neeharika is seen as Radha in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. She is swaying hearts in this white saree. The blouse adds a nice pop of color to the otherwise simple outfit
Neeharika Roy
Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram
Himanshi has won the hearts of viewers with her role as Sahiba. She looks phenomenal in this pastel yellow saree with gold work. The yellow bangles are eye-catching
Himanshi Parashar
