JULY 26, 2023

TV Bahus in sizzling sarees

Image: Rupali Ganguly’s Instagram 

Rupali is a household name for her role as Anupama. She is a sight to behold in this royal blue saree with silver detailing 

Rupali Ganguly 

Image: Pranali Rathod’s Instagram 

Pranali rose to fame with her role as Akshara Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. She looks tantalizing in this sheer silver and pink saree 

Pranali Rathod 

Image: Shiny Doshi’s Instagram 

Shiny Doshi 

Shiny Doshi was playing the role of Dhara Pandya in Pandya Store. She looks like a breath of fresh air in this yellow-orange ombre saree with a similar blouse 

Image: Shraddha Arya’s Instagram 

Shraddha is known for her role as Preeta in Kundali Bhagya. She looks stunning in this sky-blue saree with a ruffle border 

Shraddha Arya 

Image: Mugdha Chaphekar’s Instagram 

Mugdha is playing the role of Prachi in Kumkum Bhagya. She looks amazing in this yellow saree with a red-gold blouse

Mugdha Chaphekar

Image: Aishwarya Khare’s Instagram 

Lakshmi aka Aishwarya Khare looks alluring in this lime saree paired with a dark green blouse. Statement Jhumkas and roses in the hair complete her look 

Aishwarya Khare 

Image: Kritika Singh’s Instagram 

Kritika is playing the role of Pratiksha in Dharampatnii. She has captured the attention of her fans in this wine-colored saree with a matching blouse 

Kritika Singh 

Image: Megha Chakraborty’s Instagram 

Currently, Megha is essaying the role of Imlie. She is oozing warmth and energy in this peach ruffle saree with gold motifs 

Megha Chakraborty

Image: Neeharika Roy’s Instagram 

Neeharika is seen as Radha in Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. She is swaying hearts in this white saree. The blouse adds a nice pop of color to the otherwise simple outfit 

Neeharika Roy 

Image: Himanshi Parashar’s Instagram 

Himanshi has won the hearts of viewers with her role as Sahiba. She looks phenomenal in this pastel yellow saree with gold work. The yellow bangles are eye-catching 

Himanshi Parashar

