Heading 3
TV couples' Valentine's Day celebration
TELEVISION
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Arushi Srivastava
FEB 15, 2023
Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi planned a special surprise for her husband Vivek Dahiya with balloons and floral decor
Divyanka Tripathi
Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram
Karan Kundrra shared a sweet post for his lady love Tejasswi Prakash along with a series of mushy pictures
Karan Kundrra
Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami’s mushy PICS
Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopars fun bond
Source- Neil Bhatt Instagram
Neil Bhatt went on a special lunch date with wife Aishwarya Sharma and shared a lovely picture
Neil Bhat
Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram
Arjun Bijlani painted the town red as he brought a bunch of red heart shaped balloons for wife Neha on their 20th Valentine's day
Arjun Bijlani
Source- Pavitra Punia Instagram
Pavitra Punia could not contain her happiness as she flaunted the special gift given by bae Eijaz Khan
Pavitra Punia
Source- Dipika Kakar Instagram
Mom-to-be Dipikar Kakar was brimming with joy as she shared a picture where she is twinning with husband Shoaib Ibrahim
Dipika Kakar
Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram
The Anupamaa lead shared a mushy post with a throwback picture with her husband Ashwin K Verma
Rupali Ganguly
Source- Vinny Dhoopar Instagram
Vinny Dhoopar is all hearts for husband Dheeraj Dhoopar on Valentine’s day as she shared a cute video of him
Vinny Dhoopar
Source- Abhinav Shukla Instagram
Abhinav Shukla had us floored with his romantic gesture as he gifted a cushion with hope written on it, to his sick wife Rubina Dilaik
Abhinav Shukla
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.