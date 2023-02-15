Heading 3

TV couples' Valentine's Day celebration

TELEVISION

Arushi Srivastava

FEB 15, 2023

Source- Divyanka Tripathi Instagram

Divyanka Tripathi planned a special surprise for her husband Vivek Dahiya with balloons and floral decor

Divyanka Tripathi 

Source- Karan Kundrra Instagram

Karan Kundrra shared a sweet post for his lady love Tejasswi Prakash along with a series of mushy pictures

Karan Kundrra 

Arjun Bijlani & Neha Swami’s mushy PICS

Shraddha Arya-Dheeraj Dhoopars fun bond

Source- Neil Bhatt Instagram

Neil Bhatt went on a special lunch date with wife Aishwarya Sharma and shared a lovely picture

Neil Bhat

Source- Arjun Bijlani Instagram

Arjun Bijlani painted the town red as he brought a bunch of red heart shaped balloons for wife Neha on their 20th Valentine's day

Arjun Bijlani

Source- Pavitra Punia Instagram

Pavitra Punia could not contain her happiness as she flaunted the special gift given by bae Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia

Source- Dipika Kakar Instagram

Mom-to-be Dipikar Kakar was brimming with joy as she shared a picture where she is twinning with husband Shoaib Ibrahim

Dipika Kakar 

Source- Rupali Ganguly Instagram

The Anupamaa lead shared a mushy post with a throwback picture with her husband Ashwin K Verma

Rupali Ganguly

Source- Vinny Dhoopar Instagram

Vinny Dhoopar is all hearts for husband Dheeraj Dhoopar on Valentine’s day as she shared a cute video of him

Vinny Dhoopar 

Source- Abhinav Shukla Instagram

Abhinav Shukla had us floored with his romantic gesture as he gifted a cushion with hope written on it, to his sick wife Rubina Dilaik

Abhinav Shukla

