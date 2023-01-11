Twinkle Khanna
Inspired ethnic wear
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
JAN 11, 2023
FASHION
Image: Pinkvilla
She is looking very pretty in a black embroidery suit
Elegance
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
She looks beautiful in a pink colour gotta patti suit
Pink
Alaya F serving style goals
Tara to Alia: Diva’s Black & White looks
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
She is winning our hearts in this simple ikkat print suit
Simplicity
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
The former actress is looking lovely in a printed red colour kurta
Red
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
Even though it was a busy day for her but she manages to look pretty
Busy day
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
She is wearing a green colour printed kurta and is looking cool
Green day
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
She is killing the saree look in an off-white colour with a pink border
Silk
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
She surely loves prints a lot when it comes to her clothes
Prints love
Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram
She is wearing a beige colour kurta with shimmer on it
Shimmer
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.