Twinkle Khanna
Inspired ethnic wear

Akriti
Anand

JAN 11, 2023

FASHION

Image: Pinkvilla

She is looking very pretty in a black embroidery suit

Elegance

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

She looks beautiful in a pink colour gotta patti suit

Pink

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

She is winning our hearts in this simple ikkat print suit

Simplicity

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

The former actress is looking lovely in a printed red colour kurta

Red

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

Even though it was a busy day for her but she manages to look pretty

Busy day

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

She is wearing a green colour printed kurta and is looking cool

Green day

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

She is killing the saree look in an off-white colour with a pink border

Silk

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

She surely loves prints a lot when it comes to her clothes

Prints love

Image: Twinkle Khanna Instagram

She is wearing a beige colour kurta with shimmer on it

Shimmer

