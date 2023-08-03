pinkvilla
August 3, 2023
Types of skirts you should own
The skirt may be a mainstay in the closet of any fashion girl, but this wardrobe essential has one of the longest histories in the category of clothing
After the loincloth, the skirt is the second-oldest garment known to mankind
This skirt category has a lot more options now
A statement skirt can be tricky to pull off but if done right it is totally worth it. It is mostly embellished or has bright prints which makes it stand out. You can pair it with a plain shirt or crop top
Statement skirt
The basic yet the most essential one and can be dressed up or down. It comes in different shapes and sizes - pencil, flare, mid length, short. You can pair it with a bustier top layered with denim jacket
Denim skirt
A skirt with hanging draped folds on one or both sides creating the effect of extended hips. You can pair it with a mesh top
Drape skirt
A slim-fitting skirt with a straight, narrow cut. Generally the hem falls too, or is just below, the knee and is tailored for a close fit. You can pair it with a ribbed, dual tone crop top
Pencil skirt
A skirt that has strips of fabric or other materials attached to the hemline, creating a fringed appearance. You can pair it with a shirt or a loose top
Fringe skirt
Plissé skirts are pleated midi-skirts that usually hit at about mid-shin. These skirts are popular because of their light and flowy fabric
Plissé skirt
