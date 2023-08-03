Heading 3

Types of skirts you should own 

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

The skirt may be a mainstay in the closet of any fashion girl, but this wardrobe essential has one of the longest histories in the category of clothing

Image: Helly Shah Instagram

After the loincloth, the skirt is the second-oldest garment known to mankind

Image: Avneet Kaur Instagram

This skirt category has a lot more options now

Image: Helly Shah's Instagram

Slide left for a fashion lesson on skirts

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

A statement skirt can be tricky to pull off but if done right it is totally worth it. It is mostly embellished or has bright prints which makes it stand out. You can pair it with a plain shirt or crop top

Statement skirt

Image: Nushrratt Bharuccha Instagram

The basic yet the most essential one and can be dressed up or down. It comes in different shapes and sizes - pencil, flare, mid length, short. You can pair it with a bustier top layered with denim jacket

Denim skirt

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

A skirt with hanging draped folds on one or both sides creating the effect of extended hips. You can pair it with a mesh top

Drape skirt

Image: Aamna Sharif Instagram

A slim-fitting skirt with a straight, narrow cut. Generally the hem falls too, or is just below, the knee and is tailored for a close fit. You can pair it with a ribbed, dual tone crop top

Pencil skirt

Image: Chinki Minki Instagram

A skirt that has strips of fabric or other materials attached to the hemline, creating a fringed appearance. You can pair it with a shirt or a loose top

Fringe skirt

Image: Amit Aggarwal's Instagram 

Plissé skirts are pleated midi-skirts that usually hit at about mid-shin. These skirts are popular because of their light and flowy fabric

Plissé skirt

