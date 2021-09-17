sept 17, 2021
Uber Cool Looks of Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma’s stylish look in casual chic outfits is all things perfect for a fun vacation abroad
She loves to keep her style comfy and often picks oversized silhouettesto chill in all day long
The diva surely can’t get enough of her flared distressed jeans! and classy denim numbers
Prioritising comfort, she donned nude-toned sweatpants and a matching printed hoodie and teamed it with Gucci flip flops
She aced colour blocking in a green ribbed high neck top paired with navy pants and poppy yellow shoes
Light washed jeans and oversized jackets seem to dominate her wardrobe
She even slayed maternity style in comfy and chic white tees and beige dungarees styled up with converse shoes
Her sleek lookin a cut out denim jumpsuit still lives in our mind rent free
She shared a glimpse of her vacay in Switzerland wearing an olive green puffer jacket, beanie and boots
Her glamorous look in a white mini dress featuring exaggerated puff sleeves left our hearts swooning
