sept 17, 2021

Uber Cool Looks of Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma’s stylish look in casual chic outfits is all things perfect for a fun vacation abroad

She loves to keep her style comfy and often picks oversized silhouettesto chill in all day long

The diva surely can’t get enough of her flared distressed jeans! and classy denim numbers

Prioritising comfort, she donned nude-toned sweatpants and a matching printed hoodie and teamed it with Gucci flip flops

She aced colour blocking in a green ribbed high neck top paired with navy pants and poppy yellow shoes

Light washed jeans and oversized jackets seem to dominate her wardrobe

She even slayed maternity style in comfy and chic white tees and beige dungarees styled up with converse shoes

Her sleek lookin a cut out denim jumpsuit still lives in our mind rent free

She shared a glimpse of her vacay in Switzerland wearing an olive green puffer jacket, beanie and boots

Her glamorous look in a white mini dress featuring exaggerated puff sleeves left our hearts swooning

