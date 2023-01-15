Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Fashion

JAN 15, 2023

Ultimate fashionista Chiyaan Vikram

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Chiyaan Vikram oozed charm in a black checkered coat with a black shirt underneath, along with black trousers. 

The style king

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

The Ponniyin Selvan actor flaunted his beard and stylish man bun, taking the ensemble a notch higher.

No Shave November

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Chiyaan Vikram nailed a casual look in a gray kurta under a matching Nehru jacket, along with black trousers. 

Grey Matters

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

He completed the ensemble with black loafers, black sunglasses, and a black wristwatch.

Keeping it classy

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

The Cobra actor looked dapper in a black Chinese collar jacket paired with black pants

Men in black

The star tied up his look with black shoes, a matching wristwatch, and a funky set of sunglasses.

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Making a statement

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Chiyaan Vikram made a strong case for Nehru jackets in this purple set, paired with black trousers.

Purple ethnic

He once again accessorized his OOTD with a black wristwatch, loafers, and of course, the long hair and beard.

Go strong or go home!

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

The 'I' star continued to keep the fashion mongers on their toes with an all-white look with a white shirt, Nehru Jacket, and pajama.

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

The warrior attitude

The Saamy star complemented the look with black sandals while his long hair were pushed back with a hairband.

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Being Aditha Karikalan is an emotion

