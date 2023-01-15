JAN 15, 2023
Ultimate fashionista Chiyaan Vikram
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
Chiyaan Vikram oozed charm in a black checkered coat with a black shirt underneath, along with black trousers.
The style king
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
The Ponniyin Selvan actor flaunted his beard and stylish man bun, taking the ensemble a notch higher.
No Shave November
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
Chiyaan Vikram nailed a casual look in a gray kurta under a matching Nehru jacket, along with black trousers.
Grey Matters
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
He completed the ensemble with black loafers, black sunglasses, and a black wristwatch.
Keeping it classy
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
The Cobra actor looked dapper in a black Chinese collar jacket paired with black pants
Men in black
The star tied up his look with black shoes, a matching wristwatch, and a funky set of sunglasses.
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
Making a statement
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
Chiyaan Vikram made a strong case for Nehru jackets in this purple set, paired with black trousers.
Purple ethnic
He once again accessorized his OOTD with a black wristwatch, loafers, and of course, the long hair and beard.
Go strong or go home!
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
The 'I' star continued to keep the fashion mongers on their toes with an all-white look with a white shirt, Nehru Jacket, and pajama.
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
The warrior attitude
The Saamy star complemented the look with black sandals while his long hair were pushed back with a hairband.
Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram
Being Aditha Karikalan is an emotion
