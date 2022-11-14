Unfiltered Karisma Kapoor
pinkvilla
Sneha
Hiro
Nov 14, 2022
FASHION
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma rocked a casual outfit with her no-makeup look while enjoying her outing in Mumbai.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma's natural glow is enough to make her look pretty!
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma dished out major Nisha vibes from Dil Toh Pagal Hai in her blue night suit.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
The actress opted for casual attire and teamed it with black oversized sunnies while enjoying nature on a bright sunny day.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma sported a white tank top and flaunted her no-makeup look like a diva in this selfie.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma let the sun, sand and tan do the magic during her beach vacay.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Lolo looked all things fab in her black gym outfit and no makeup.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma rocked yet another no-makeup look while enjoying her nephew Jeh's first birthday.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Karisma knows how to ace the no-makeup look like a true diva and this selfie is proof.
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
Pouting is in the family it seems. Karisma wore an oversized sweatshirt and paired it with sunnies, open tresses and a pout!
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.