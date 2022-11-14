Heading 3

Unfiltered Karisma Kapoor

Sneha
Hiro

Nov 14, 2022

FASHION

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma rocked a casual outfit with her no-makeup look while enjoying her outing in Mumbai.

Raw and beautiful

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma's natural glow is enough to make her look pretty!

Natural glow

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma dished out major Nisha vibes from Dil Toh Pagal Hai in her blue night suit. 

Cozy nights

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

The actress opted for casual attire and teamed it with black oversized sunnies while enjoying nature on a bright sunny day.

Hello sunshine

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma sported a white tank top and flaunted her no-makeup look like a diva in this selfie.

White love

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma let the sun, sand and tan do the magic during her beach vacay. 

Beach life

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Lolo looked all things fab in her black gym outfit and no makeup. 

Workout diaries

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma rocked yet another no-makeup look while enjoying her nephew Jeh's first birthday.

Nephew love

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Karisma knows how to ace the no-makeup look like a true diva and this selfie is proof.

No filter

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

Pouting is in the family it seems. Karisma wore an oversized sweatshirt and paired it with sunnies, open tresses and a pout!

Pout it out

