Unique blouse ideas for traditional wear

Her blouse had a contemporary design that featured a corset-style front, while the back was completely open and held together by delicate strings
Backless blouse
Image- Arpita Mehta’s Instagram
The main attraction was the alluring top that had a deep V-neckline, thin straps, and an open back. Even though the traditional crafts in her outfit added a vintage feel, the strappy blouse brought a sensual and seductive twist to her overall look
Back-Strap blouse
Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
Off-shoulder blouse refers to a type of blouse or top that features a neckline that rests below the shoulders. This style of blouse is popular for its feminine and flattering silhouette
Off-Shoulder blouse
Video- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Halter neck blouse
A halter neck blouse features straps that go around the neck, leaving the shoulders and back bare. This style of blouse is great for showing off toned arms and shoulders
Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram
This blouse has a flared ruffle at the waist, adding volume and creating a flattering silhouette. It pairs well with high-waisted shararas and sarees
Peplum blouse
Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram
A sheer blouse can add a touch of elegance and chic factor to traditional wear
Sheer blouse
Image- Ami Patel’s Instagram
It creates a stylish and elegant look and is often worn with sarees. This type of blouse can be made in a variety of fabrics and can have different sleeve styles, such as sleeveless or with a single long sleeve
One-shoulder blouse
Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram
This trend is currently very popular and Bollywood actresses have been effortlessly rocking it, making it a much-loved trend
Infinity blouse
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa wore a contemporary saree and paired it with a stylish underwire blouse, which showcased a modern take on ethnic dressing and created a compelling fashion statement
Underwire blouse
Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram
The corset blouse has become a significant trend in Bollywood and is likely to become popular in local brands and designer knock-off markets as well