Unique blouse ideas for traditional wear

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

APRIL 11, 2023

Image- Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s Instagram

Her blouse had a contemporary design that featured a corset-style front, while the back was completely open and held together by delicate strings

Backless blouse

Image- Arpita Mehta’s Instagram

The main attraction was the alluring top that had a deep V-neckline, thin straps, and an open back. Even though the traditional crafts in her outfit added a vintage feel, the strappy blouse brought a sensual and seductive twist to her overall look

Back-Strap blouse

Image- Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

Off-shoulder blouse refers to a type of blouse or top that features a neckline that rests below the shoulders. This style of blouse is popular for its feminine and flattering silhouette

Off-Shoulder blouse

Video- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Halter neck blouse

A halter neck blouse features straps that go around the neck, leaving the shoulders and back bare. This style of blouse is great for showing off toned arms and shoulders

Image- Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram

This blouse has a flared ruffle at the waist, adding volume and creating a flattering silhouette. It pairs well with high-waisted shararas and sarees

Peplum blouse

Image- Tarun Tahiliani’s Instagram

A sheer blouse can add a touch of elegance and chic factor to traditional wear

Sheer blouse

Image- Ami Patel’s Instagram

It creates a stylish and elegant look and is often worn with sarees. This type of blouse can be made in a variety of fabrics and can have different sleeve styles, such as sleeveless or with a single long sleeve

One-shoulder blouse

Image- Bhumi Pednekar’s Instagram

This trend is currently very popular and Bollywood actresses have been effortlessly rocking it, making it a much-loved trend

Infinity blouse

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa wore a contemporary saree and paired it with a stylish underwire blouse, which showcased a modern take on ethnic dressing and created a compelling fashion statement

Underwire blouse

Image- Kiara Advani’s Instagram 

The corset blouse has become a significant trend in Bollywood and is likely to become popular in local brands and designer knock-off markets as well

Corset blouse

