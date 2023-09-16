Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Kankana Das

Fashion

September 16, 2023

Unique Indo-Western outfit ideas (ft. Actor Priyamani)

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

Priyamani's V neckline and bright red color with the perfect drape jumpsuit and some junk jewelleries are comfortable fit for summer wardrobe

Indo-western red jumpsuit

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

Her pretty white color tiered dress is giving the perfect vibe for a chic summer picnic

White indo-western dress

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

White shirt and skirt outfit

Priyamani,  looks gorgeous in this white shirt with transparent sleeves and the abstract print broad waist line skirt

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

She always adds her own quirkiness to the outfit that  radiates her authenticity which can be seen in this flared boho dress

Floral indo-western dress

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

Styling a basic kurta with a long designer cape is bold fashion choice however, Priyamani managed to look trendy as always

Cape top 

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

We love how Priyamani is open to experimenting when it comes to styling and fashion. Her white saree with a customise denim jacket outfit is the perfect example of her boldness

Saree with denim jacket

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

This beauty is wearing an Indo-western blue co-ord set and our jaws are on the floor 

Indo-western co-ord set

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

The diva is looking stunning in this blue a-line dress with the contrasting  designer scarf 

A-line dress with scarf

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

This gorgeous printed co-ord set is perfect example of an  indo-western outfit, which made this actress look effortlessly beautiful 

Gorgeous co-ord set

Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram 

Everyone loves comfy and so does Priyamani. This elegant yet comfortable floral blue kaftan dress is perfect fit for summer days

Kaftan dress

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here