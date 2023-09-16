pinkvilla
Kankana Das
Fashion
September 16, 2023
Unique Indo-Western outfit ideas (ft. Actor Priyamani)
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
Priyamani's V neckline and bright red color with the perfect drape jumpsuit and some junk jewelleries are comfortable fit for summer wardrobe
Indo-western red jumpsuit
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
Her pretty white color tiered dress is giving the perfect vibe for a chic summer picnic
White indo-western dress
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
White shirt and skirt outfit
Priyamani, looks gorgeous in this white shirt with transparent sleeves and the abstract print broad waist line skirt
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
She always adds her own quirkiness to the outfit that radiates her authenticity which can be seen in this flared boho dress
Floral indo-western dress
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
Styling a basic kurta with a long designer cape is bold fashion choice however, Priyamani managed to look trendy as always
Cape top
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
We love how Priyamani is open to experimenting when it comes to styling and fashion. Her white saree with a customise denim jacket outfit is the perfect example of her boldness
Saree with denim jacket
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
This beauty is wearing an Indo-western blue co-ord set and our jaws are on the floor
Indo-western co-ord set
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
The diva is looking stunning in this blue a-line dress with the contrasting designer scarf
A-line dress with scarf
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
This gorgeous printed co-ord set is perfect example of an indo-western outfit, which made this actress look effortlessly beautiful
Gorgeous co-ord set
Image : Priya Mani Rai's Instagram
Everyone loves comfy and so does Priyamani. This elegant yet comfortable floral blue kaftan dress is perfect fit for summer days
Kaftan dress
