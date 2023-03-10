Unique sarees of Shilpa Shetty
Pakhi Jain
Fashion
mar 10, 2023
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa paired her red saree with a jacket which adds a glam factor and draped it in a different and unique manner
Ravishing in Red
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Not your regular blingy saree! Shilpa wore something completely out of the box. A pre-draped saree but with a centre slit
Glitz and Glam
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Another red saree with embroidery all over but what makes it different is the traditional printed work on the bottom
Traditional touch
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Shilpa has paired a Fuchsia pink saree with a trench coat of a darker tone
Traditionally contemporary
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
A black saree draped differently using a belt is a perfect blend of sophistication and uniqueness
Add a belt
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Everything about this outfit is different; the blouse, the drape, the cutwork and the coat. Shilpa has pulled off this outfit gracefully
Multi-Coloured
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
A trend-setting outfit which has ruffles but in a unique way. The perfect definition of a simple but unique outfit
Boho touch
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
Adding unattached long sleeves with a saree adds an extra factor to Shilpa’s saree and made it quite a statement
Drama
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
She looked like a Disney Princess in this white saree paired with a headband
Contemporary white
Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram
She draped her saree like a wrap-on and the loose end of the saree is pre-stitched to just the blouse. This saree is a fusion of western and Indian attire
Fusion
