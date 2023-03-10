Heading 3

Unique sarees of Shilpa Shetty

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 10, 2023

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa paired her red saree with a jacket which adds a glam factor and draped it in a different and unique manner

Ravishing in Red

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Not your regular blingy saree! Shilpa wore something completely out of the box. A pre-draped saree but with a centre slit

Glitz and Glam

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Another red saree with embroidery all over but what makes it different is the traditional printed work on the bottom

Traditional touch 

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Shilpa has paired a Fuchsia pink saree with a trench coat of a darker tone

Traditionally contemporary

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

A black saree draped differently using a belt is a perfect blend of sophistication and uniqueness

Add a belt

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Everything about this outfit is different; the blouse, the drape, the cutwork and the coat. Shilpa has pulled off this outfit gracefully

Multi-Coloured

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

A trend-setting outfit which has ruffles but in a unique way. The perfect definition of a simple but unique outfit

Boho touch

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

Adding unattached long sleeves with a saree adds an extra factor to Shilpa’s saree and made it quite a statement

Drama

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram

She looked like a Disney Princess in this white saree paired with a headband

Contemporary white

Image- Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram 

She draped her saree like a wrap-on and the loose end of the saree is pre-stitched to just the blouse. This saree is a fusion of western and Indian attire

Fusion

