Unmissable Style Moments Of Suhana Khan
pinkvilla
Arpita Sarkar
Fashion
APRIL 16, 2023
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan is a fashion icon as she looks stylish in this gorgeous red saree
Saree lover
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan looks chic in this deep back red dress
Deep back
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan sets the fashion standard high with this beige colour bejeweled saree
Bejeweled saree
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Crop top
Shah Rukh Khan’s gorgeous daughter Suhana Khan looks stylish in black crop top and denim
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in red co-ord set
Event ready
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan dons a beautiful yellow colour one-shoulder dress
One-shoulder
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan looks amazing in this gorgeous lehenga
Lehenga
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan looks vacation ready in this white top and black pants
Vacay look
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan looks party ready in this moss colour bodycon dress
Bodycon dress
Image: Suhana Khan Instagram
Suhana Khan made heads turn in this golden sheer saree heavily embellished blouse
Sheer saree
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.