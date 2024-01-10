Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

Jiya Surana

Fashion

JANUARY 10, 2024

Unveiling Zodiac-inspired fashion eras

Image: Shutterstock

Aquarius, embrace metallics, holographics, and all things shiny. The 2000s' futuristic and experimental vibe matches your innovative spirit

Aquarius - The Futuristic 2000s

Image: Shutterstock

Pisces floats in floral babydoll dresses, velvet, and grunge elements. The '90s mix of edgy and soft complements your fluid and dreamy nature

Pisces - The Romantic '90s

Image: Shutterstock

Think Gatsby! Flaunt beaded flapper dresses, feathered headbands, and layered pearls. Aries, your fearless energy is all about that Charleston charm

Aries - The Roaring '20s

Image: Shutterstock

Gemini, pop on a color block shift dress or a sharp collar mod coat. Your adaptable nature thrives in the era of Go-go boots and geometric prints

Gemini - The Swinging '60s

Image: Shutterstock

Embrace high-neck ruffles, corsetry, and full skirts. Cancer, your emotional depth is mirrored in the Victorian era's intricate lace and romantic silhouettes

Cancer - The Victorian Era

Image: Shutterstock

Leo - The Glam '80s

Leo, it's your show in power suits, shoulder pads, and neon spandex. The '80s are all about big hair, bigger fashion statements, and dazzling sequins

Image: Shutterstock

Think tailored suits, A-line skirts, and chic headscarves. Virgo, your attention to detail shines in the '40s utility dresses and polished pumps

Virgo - The Refined '40s

Image: Shutterstock

Scorpio, rock leather jackets, ripped jeans, or anything with studs. Your passionate soul resonates with the '70s punk's rebellious ethos and DIY spirit

Scorpio - The Punk '70s

Image: Shutterstock

Flow in maxi dresses, fringe vests, and flower crowns. Sagittarius, the Boho chic of the '70s with its free-flowing and adventurous aesthetic is your jam

Sagittarius - The Bohemian '70s

Image: Shutterstock

Step out in pencil skirts, twinset cardigans, and sleek buns. Capricorn, your classic taste aligns with the '60s Mad Men era of refined fashion

Capricorn - The Classic '60s

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here