Jiya Surana
JANUARY 10, 2024
Unveiling Zodiac-inspired fashion eras
Aquarius, embrace metallics, holographics, and all things shiny. The 2000s' futuristic and experimental vibe matches your innovative spirit
Aquarius - The Futuristic 2000s
Pisces floats in floral babydoll dresses, velvet, and grunge elements. The '90s mix of edgy and soft complements your fluid and dreamy nature
Pisces - The Romantic '90s
Think Gatsby! Flaunt beaded flapper dresses, feathered headbands, and layered pearls. Aries, your fearless energy is all about that Charleston charm
Aries - The Roaring '20s
Gemini, pop on a color block shift dress or a sharp collar mod coat. Your adaptable nature thrives in the era of Go-go boots and geometric prints
Gemini - The Swinging '60s
Embrace high-neck ruffles, corsetry, and full skirts. Cancer, your emotional depth is mirrored in the Victorian era's intricate lace and romantic silhouettes
Cancer - The Victorian Era
Leo - The Glam '80s
Leo, it's your show in power suits, shoulder pads, and neon spandex. The '80s are all about big hair, bigger fashion statements, and dazzling sequins
Think tailored suits, A-line skirts, and chic headscarves. Virgo, your attention to detail shines in the '40s utility dresses and polished pumps
Virgo - The Refined '40s
Scorpio, rock leather jackets, ripped jeans, or anything with studs. Your passionate soul resonates with the '70s punk's rebellious ethos and DIY spirit
Scorpio - The Punk '70s
Flow in maxi dresses, fringe vests, and flower crowns. Sagittarius, the Boho chic of the '70s with its free-flowing and adventurous aesthetic is your jam
Sagittarius - The Bohemian '70s
Step out in pencil skirts, twinset cardigans, and sleek buns. Capricorn, your classic taste aligns with the '60s Mad Men era of refined fashion
Capricorn - The Classic '60s
