Unwind like
Bhumi in cool outfits
pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
Dec 1, 2022
FASHION
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
The actress is wearing a cool orange colour sweatshirt as she explores London
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi is having relax day in Scotland while shooting for her next with Arjun Kapoor
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is posing her carefree days with no makeup in simple outfit
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is wearing just a simple black shorts and yellow colour sweatshirt
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is exploring mountain region in cool pink colour jacket
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She flaunts her toned body in neon colour athleisure
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is wearing a loose jeans and white crop top
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is wearing a multi-colour top and jeans
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
Bhumi is enjoying coffee in her complete relax lounge wear
Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram
She is posing while sitting amid the plants
