Bhumi in cool outfits

Akriti
Anand

Dec 1, 2022

FASHION

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

The actress is wearing a cool orange colour sweatshirt as she explores London

An orange day

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi is having relax day in Scotland while shooting for her next with Arjun Kapoor

Moody Monday

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She is posing her carefree days with no makeup in simple outfit

Just happy

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She is wearing just a simple black shorts and yellow colour sweatshirt

Groovy baby

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She is exploring mountain region in cool pink colour jacket

Vibe

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She flaunts her toned body in neon colour athleisure

Going neon way

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She is wearing a loose jeans and white crop top

Denim trend

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She is wearing a multi-colour top and jeans

Monsoon mood

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

Bhumi is enjoying coffee in her complete relax lounge wear

Relax

Image: Bhumi Pednekar Instagram

She is posing while sitting amid the plants

Green love

