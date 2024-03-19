pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
MARCH 19, 2024
Upgrade your closet with Samantha
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha looks confident and elegant in a white crop top with a knot perfectly paired with creme pants
Casual Chic in White
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha dons a strapped thigh-slit dress with a layered necklace, making fans crush over her beautiful look
Thigh-Slit Glamour
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha adds a steamy twist to her denim look with a corset top with spaghetti straps, plunging neckline, and bodycon fitting, paired with straight-leg fitting denim jeans
Denim with a Twist
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha looks sassy and classy in a beige blazer set with a sleeves inner coat flaunting her all bossy and stunning look
Sassy beige outfit
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha appears absolutely stunning in a chic all-white ensemble. She rocks a sophisticated satin shirt with long sleeves and a V neckline, paired with high-waisted pants
Dazzling All-White
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Bold in Black Knitwear
Samantha confidently rocks a black crop top paired with a black pencil skirt, showing off her stunning diamond necklace
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha looks sizzling hot in a long-sleeved red top, pairing it with hot pink trousers and elegant jewelry
Sizzling Red and Pink Combo
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha is absolutely stunning in her green and black gown, complete with delicate spaghetti straps and a plunging neckline, capturing the hearts of her fans
Glamorous Green and Black Gown
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha looks absolutely stunning in a trendy two-piece outfit. With a zipped cropped top and wide-legged-pleated pants, she's definitely making a fashion statement
Stylish Two-Piece
Image: samantharuthprabhuoffl
Samantha looks stylish in a satin yellow mini dress with long fringes at the bottom, making fans go crazy over her look
Satin Yellow Mini Dress
