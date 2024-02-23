pinkvilla
Priyanshi Shah
Fashion
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
Upgrade your wardrobe with Sara Ali Khan
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan looks all decked up in stunning in a shimmery halter-neck gown with thigh-high slit
Shimmery appearance
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her one-shoulder mini dress pairing it with black heels
Chic mini dress
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan looks sparkling hot in full sleeves top and fish-cut skirt adding a touch of glamor to her look
Sparkling glamor
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan graces in a red hot mini dress with thin straps and open hair, leaving fans awestruck
Red- hot look
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan shimmers in a glittery silver dress with a halter neck and fringes all over
Shimmers in glitters
Image source- saraalikhan95
Heart-shaped look
Sara Ali Khan dons a black and gold heart-shaped bodice and complemented her look with minimal makeup
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan steps out in a black and white saree, making fans crushing over her look
Modern saree
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan shines in her bright yellow crochet co-ord set, making it a perfect summer outfit
Sunny Yellow Vibes
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan stuns in a white co-ord set with a bold makeup look enough to make fans go gaga over her fashion statement
Bold white statement
Image source- saraalikhan95
Sara Ali Khan's effortless look in a two-piece co-ord set with a strappy crop top, sweetheart neck and body-fit midi skirts wins fans' hearts
Effortless Two-Piece look
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.