Priyanshi Shah

Fashion

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

Upgrade your wardrobe with Sara Ali Khan

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan looks all decked up in stunning in a shimmery halter-neck gown with thigh-high slit

Shimmery appearance

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan sets the internet on fire with her one-shoulder mini dress pairing it with black heels

Chic mini dress

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan looks sparkling hot in full sleeves top and fish-cut skirt adding a touch of glamor to her look

Sparkling glamor

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan graces in a red hot mini dress with thin straps and open hair, leaving fans awestruck 

Red- hot look

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan shimmers in a glittery silver dress with a halter neck and fringes all over

Shimmers in glitters

Image source- saraalikhan95

Heart-shaped look

Sara Ali Khan dons a black and gold heart-shaped bodice and complemented her look with minimal makeup

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan steps out in a black and white saree, making fans crushing over her look

Modern saree

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan shines in her bright yellow crochet co-ord set, making it a perfect summer outfit

Sunny Yellow Vibes

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan stuns in a white co-ord set with a bold makeup look enough to make fans go gaga over her fashion statement 

Bold white statement

Image source- saraalikhan95

Sara Ali Khan's effortless look in a two-piece co-ord set with a strappy crop top, sweetheart neck and body-fit midi skirts wins fans' hearts

 Effortless Two-Piece look

