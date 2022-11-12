Urvashi Dholakia's blingy outfits
pinkvilla
Pramila Mandal
Nov 12, 2022
FASHION
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Urvashi’s outfit for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was everything dreams are made of! She shined brighter than a star in this shimmery attire
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Adding shimmer to the extremely stylish saree, Urvashi slays like a queen as she poses in it
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
It is indeed a great fusion when animal print and bling blend well! Urvashi looks ready to rock as she dons this contemporary outfit
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Carrying all the glam to her party night out, Urvashi looks absolutely ravishing in this glittery bodycon dress
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Urvashi likes all things glam when she makes a starry appearance and her sartorial choice never disappoints
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Be aware of Urvashi’s bewitching look in black as she can easily make your heart skip a beat!
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Slaying like a queen, and we aren’t complaining! Urvashi looks like a fashion icon as she strikes a pose in this bling gold dress
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Clad in this beautiful red shimmery dress, Urvashi looks absolutely stunning as she celebrated her birthday with her sons
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Indulging in glitter fun and frills, Urvashi can make many hearts swoon with her breathtaking look in this black outfit
Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram
Urvashi made jaws drop as she struck a pose in this silver shimmery six-yard
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.