Urvashi Dholakia's blingy outfits

Pramila Mandal

Nov 12, 2022

FASHION

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Urvashi’s outfit for Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards was everything dreams are made of! She shined brighter than a star in this shimmery attire

Sartorial delight

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Adding shimmer to the extremely stylish saree, Urvashi slays like a queen as she poses in it

Stylishly slaying

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

It is indeed a great fusion when animal print and bling blend well! Urvashi looks ready to rock as she dons this contemporary outfit

Ready to rock

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Carrying all the glam to her party night out, Urvashi looks absolutely ravishing in this glittery bodycon dress

Bring on the bling

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Urvashi likes all things glam when she makes a starry appearance and her sartorial choice never disappoints

Stunning

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Be aware of Urvashi’s bewitching look in black as she can easily make your heart skip a beat!

Bewitching 

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Slaying like a queen, and we aren’t complaining! Urvashi looks like a fashion icon as she strikes a pose in this bling gold dress

Gold and glam

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Clad in this beautiful red shimmery dress, Urvashi looks absolutely stunning as she celebrated her birthday with her sons

Sparkling

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Indulging in glitter fun and frills, Urvashi can make many hearts swoon with her breathtaking look in this black outfit 

Fun and Frills

Image source: Urvashi Dholakia Instagram

Urvashi made jaws drop as she struck a pose in this silver shimmery six-yard

Sizzle away

