Shruti Mehta

Fashion

August 4, 2023

Urvashi Dholakia’s peppy style 

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay antagonist looks breathtaking in this abstract kaftan dress. A green bag and blue glares enhance her look 

 Abstract allure

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

The Ghar Ek Mandir actress is hitting fashion hard in this green dress. A black bag and white heels complete her look 

Green grace

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

White whirl 

The Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii fame is oozing angelic vibes in this white kurta pant set. The gold embroidery is the highlight 

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

The Kahiin Toh Hoga star looks phenomenal in this champagne outfit. Smoky eyes and red lips enhance her look 

Champagne charm

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

Dholakia has captured the attention of her fans in this beach attire. The cape with leopard prints is worth noticing 

 Beach fun

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

The Bigg Boss 6 winner looks ready for a casual day out in this white tank top with a matching shirt and peach-brown pants

Cool casuals

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

The Chandrakanta diva has put the heat to shame in this abstract bikini while enjoying her beach getaway

Sunbath

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

The artist is swaying hearts in this light tan monokini with floral prints. The cut at the waist is eye-catching

Tan tantrums 

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

The fashionista is oozing Boss Lady vibes in this pink pantsuit, and the neckpiece serves as the highlight of her look

Pop of pink 

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

The Naagin 6 enchantress looks stunning in this gold saree teamed up with a black blouse 

Ethnic elegance

Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram 

