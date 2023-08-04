pinkvilla
Shruti Mehta
Fashion
August 4, 2023
Urvashi Dholakia’s peppy style
The Kasautii Zindagii Kay antagonist looks breathtaking in this abstract kaftan dress. A green bag and blue glares enhance her look
Abstract allure
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
The Ghar Ek Mandir actress is hitting fashion hard in this green dress. A black bag and white heels complete her look
Green grace
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
White whirl
The Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii fame is oozing angelic vibes in this white kurta pant set. The gold embroidery is the highlight
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
The Kahiin Toh Hoga star looks phenomenal in this champagne outfit. Smoky eyes and red lips enhance her look
Champagne charm
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
Dholakia has captured the attention of her fans in this beach attire. The cape with leopard prints is worth noticing
Beach fun
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss 6 winner looks ready for a casual day out in this white tank top with a matching shirt and peach-brown pants
Cool casuals
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
The Chandrakanta diva has put the heat to shame in this abstract bikini while enjoying her beach getaway
Sunbath
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
The artist is swaying hearts in this light tan monokini with floral prints. The cut at the waist is eye-catching
Tan tantrums
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
The fashionista is oozing Boss Lady vibes in this pink pantsuit, and the neckpiece serves as the highlight of her look
Pop of pink
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
The Naagin 6 enchantress looks stunning in this gold saree teamed up with a black blouse
Ethnic elegance
Images: Urvashi Dholakia’s Instagram
