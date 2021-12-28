FASHION

Urvashi Rautela's spectacular glam looks 

Glistening like gold

Urvashi Rautela is no stranger to stealing a scene and here again, she puts on a glamorous show in this shimmery golden mini dress

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

 Sensuous in satin

The actress slays in a blue satin wrap dress, accessorised with a gold chain necklace

Video: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Glammed up

You know she is unbeatable when it comes to high-shine numbers like in this strappy golden bodycon dress

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Pattern punch

Urvashi spills glamour in this blue patterned, sequinned dress featuring a high neck

Video: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Breathtaking in beige

The beauty left us mesmerised in this beige embellished dress featuring a net trail

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Urvashi has served up some major fashion moments throughout the year, but this look will go down as iconic

Gold black gown with veil

Video: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The actress loves everything shiny and here she wore a green sparkly outfit with thigh-high slit detail

Glowing in green

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The glamour girl shines bright like a star in this mirror embellished copper-toned mini dress

Dazzling diva

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Rocking two trends simultaneously, corset gown and cape-style sleeves, she looked nothing short of a dream!

Blue embellished gown

Video: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

Not the one to let the sequin trend slip by! She looks mind-blowing in this wine-hued sequin dress with satin cloth tied around her neck and hips

Winsome look

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

