DEC 28, 2021
Urvashi Rautela's spectacular glam looks
Glistening like gold
Urvashi Rautela is no stranger to stealing a scene and here again, she puts on a glamorous show in this shimmery golden mini dress
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Sensuous in satin
The actress slays in a blue satin wrap dress, accessorised with a gold chain necklace
Video: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Glammed up
You know she is unbeatable when it comes to high-shine numbers like in this strappy golden bodycon dress
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Pattern punch
Urvashi spills glamour in this blue patterned, sequinned dress featuring a high neck
Video: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Breathtaking in beige
The beauty left us mesmerised in this beige embellished dress featuring a net trail
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Urvashi has served up some major fashion moments throughout the year, but this look will go down as iconic
Gold black gown with veil
Video: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The actress loves everything shiny and here she wore a green sparkly outfit with thigh-high slit detail
Glowing in green
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The glamour girl shines bright like a star in this mirror embellished copper-toned mini dress
Dazzling diva
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Rocking two trends simultaneously, corset gown and cape-style sleeves, she looked nothing short of a dream!
Blue embellished gown
Video: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
Not the one to let the sequin trend slip by! She looks mind-blowing in this wine-hued sequin dress with satin cloth tied around her neck and hips
Winsome look
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
