Heading 3

Urvashi Rautela's
 Ultra Glam Outfits

Sakshi
Singh

NOV 27, 2022

FASHION

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The actress looked like a diva in this stunning purple glitzy floor-length dress from the brand DL Maya.

Purple hearts 

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The Love Dose star wowed us in a sexy green mini dress with a v-neckline.

Glittering green

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The actress looked stunning and seductive in a long, backless silver dress by the designer Kommal Sood.

Bare back

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The actress looked amazing and ravishing as she sashayed in this silver frill dress from the collection of Nadine Merabi.

Shimmy away 

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The actress looked stunning as she stepped out in this blue shimmer dress by Kommal Sood.

Bluetiful

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

She wore an amazing body-hugging, jeweled dress with a feather neckline, and looked absolutely stunning.

Bold ruffle

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

As she posed with a thigh-high split, the actress looked stunning while wearing this silver color-block dress.

Silver illusion

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

The star looked stunning and gorgeous as she wore this lovely silver midi dress from Yasmine Hawa's line.

Fly away 

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

She wore a pretty yellow shimmer dress, and her ponytails added to the cuteness, making her look like a Bratz doll.

Bratz doll

Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram

She looked nothing short of a goddess as she wore this stunning yellow dress with a thigh-high split and a veil.

Too glam to give a dam

