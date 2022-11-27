Urvashi Rautela's
Ultra Glam Outfits
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 27, 2022
FASHION
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The actress looked like a diva in this stunning purple glitzy floor-length dress from the brand DL Maya.
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The Love Dose star wowed us in a sexy green mini dress with a v-neckline.
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The actress looked stunning and seductive in a long, backless silver dress by the designer Kommal Sood.
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The actress looked amazing and ravishing as she sashayed in this silver frill dress from the collection of Nadine Merabi.
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The actress looked stunning as she stepped out in this blue shimmer dress by Kommal Sood.
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
She wore an amazing body-hugging, jeweled dress with a feather neckline, and looked absolutely stunning.
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
As she posed with a thigh-high split, the actress looked stunning while wearing this silver color-block dress.
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
The star looked stunning and gorgeous as she wore this lovely silver midi dress from Yasmine Hawa's line.
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
She wore a pretty yellow shimmer dress, and her ponytails added to the cuteness, making her look like a Bratz doll.
Image: Urvashi Rautela Instagram
She looked nothing short of a goddess as she wore this stunning yellow dress with a thigh-high split and a veil.
