Heading 3

Vaani-Alia: Celebs in a floral dress

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

FEB 25, 2023

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Pathaan actress looks flawless in this custom-made floral dress by Gauri & Nainika

Deepika Padukone

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress exuded oomph in a strapless floral-print dress and knee-high boots

Vaani Kapoor

Alia to Sara: celebs in floral outfits

Celebs who love a white floral saree

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

The Brahmastra actress set the temperatures soaring in a short floral-print dress from Magda Butrym

Alia Bhatt 

Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram

Janhvi turned up the style quotient in this full-sleeve printed dress from Alex Perry

Janhvi KAPOOR

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram 

The Phone Bhoot actress looks lovely in a purple floral corset dress from the label Giuseppe Di Morabito 

Katrina Kaif

Image credits: Getty

The Quantico star served a dreamy fall look in a high-neck full-sleeve floral dress from Zimmerman

Priyanka Chopra 

Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram

The fashion mogul looked gorgeous in an off-white dress with wildflowers printed all over it

Sonam Kapoor 

Image: Pinkvilla

Nora’s off-white midi dress with yellow and green floral motifs is perfect for a breezy look 

Nora Fatehi 

Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram

The starlet makes a chic case for wedding guest style in a pretty white floral dress with puffed sleeves

Khushi Kapoor 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here