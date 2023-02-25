Vaani-Alia: Celebs in a floral dress
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 25, 2023
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Pathaan actress looks flawless in this custom-made floral dress by Gauri & Nainika
Deepika Padukone
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress exuded oomph in a strapless floral-print dress and knee-high boots
Vaani Kapoor
Alia to Sara: celebs in floral outfits
Celebs who love a white floral saree
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
The Brahmastra actress set the temperatures soaring in a short floral-print dress from Magda Butrym
Alia Bhatt
Image: Tanya Ghavri Instagram
Janhvi turned up the style quotient in this full-sleeve printed dress from Alex Perry
Janhvi KAPOOR
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The Phone Bhoot actress looks lovely in a purple floral corset dress from the label Giuseppe Di Morabito
Katrina Kaif
Image credits: Getty
The Quantico star served a dreamy fall look in a high-neck full-sleeve floral dress from Zimmerman
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram
The fashion mogul looked gorgeous in an off-white dress with wildflowers printed all over it
Sonam Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Nora’s off-white midi dress with yellow and green floral motifs is perfect for a breezy look
Nora Fatehi
Image: Khushi Kapoor Instagram
The starlet makes a chic case for wedding guest style in a pretty white floral dress with puffed sleeves
Khushi Kapoor
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.