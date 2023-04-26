Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor and her glorious gowns

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 26, 2023

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Befikre actress looked phenomenal in a sparkling blue gown with a thigh-high slit

Phenomenal

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looked stunning in a strapless embellished gown that hugged her in all the right places

Stunner 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She exuded ultra-glam vibes in a satin gown featuring a cowl neck and a criss-cross back 

Ravishing 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her charming look in this dreamy tulle gown with floral prints is adorable

Dreamy Haze

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She kept things utterly glamorous in a striking white and silver one-shoulder gown 

Glamourous

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Shamshera actress looked radiant in a pleated blue floor-length gown

Radiant

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She showed off her gorgeous curves in a strapless purple gown from Hamda Al Fahim

Oomph Factor

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looked dreamy in this sleeveless gown featuring a bodycon silhouette

Dreamy

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani exuded modern-day princess vibes in this radiant pink tie-dye gown

Exquisite 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She made heads turn in a floor-sweeping gown with 3D floral applique

Bold & Beautiful 

