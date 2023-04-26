Vaani Kapoor and her glorious gowns
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 26, 2023
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Befikre actress looked phenomenal in a sparkling blue gown with a thigh-high slit
Phenomenal
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked stunning in a strapless embellished gown that hugged her in all the right places
Stunner
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She exuded ultra-glam vibes in a satin gown featuring a cowl neck and a criss-cross back
Ravishing
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her charming look in this dreamy tulle gown with floral prints is adorable
Dreamy Haze
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She kept things utterly glamorous in a striking white and silver one-shoulder gown
Glamourous
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Shamshera actress looked radiant in a pleated blue floor-length gown
Radiant
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She showed off her gorgeous curves in a strapless purple gown from Hamda Al Fahim
Oomph Factor
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looked dreamy in this sleeveless gown featuring a bodycon silhouette
Dreamy
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani exuded modern-day princess vibes in this radiant pink tie-dye gown
Exquisite
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She made heads turn in a floor-sweeping gown with 3D floral applique
Bold & Beautiful
