Vaani Kapoor in classic black

Sakshi Singh

SEPT 06, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress stunned with a black sleeveless dress with decorations on the strap lining, which added just the right amount of glitz

Standing out

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress from Shamshera wore a bralette and a sheer high waist skirt from the Shivan and Narresh line, while also showing off her midriff

The sheer drama

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

When Vaani Kapoor presented us with her Barbie-inspired ensemble, she wore a floor-length pink and black dress and added some earrings to finish the appearance

Barbie-d

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress completely stole the show with her  stunning sheer dress and a plunging neckline

Issa look

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress wore a stunning frill salwar kameez set that displayed her sexy plunging neckline

In her element

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Swaying in this extremely stunning ensemble, the actress wore an ethnic outfit with the organza dupatta as the centerpiece

Organza Day

Keeping her outfit simple and relaxed the actress sported a floral printed black dress

Chilling in the sun

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Acing the awards night in this beautiful strapless mermaid midi dress and black stilettos the actress looked ravishing

Everything black

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress wore a lovely crop top with flower design cut outs and a grey striped trouser to give us this sensual  look

Floral Black

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress looked stunning in a sensuous saree with frills on the pallu and a patterned blouse from Manish Malhotra's collection

Back in black

