Vaani Kapoor in classic black
Sakshi Singh
SEPT 06, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress stunned with a black sleeveless dress with decorations on the strap lining, which added just the right amount of glitz
Standing out
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress from Shamshera wore a bralette and a sheer high waist skirt from the Shivan and Narresh line, while also showing off her midriff
The sheer drama
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
When Vaani Kapoor presented us with her Barbie-inspired ensemble, she wore a floor-length pink and black dress and added some earrings to finish the appearance
Barbie-d
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress completely stole the show with her stunning sheer dress and a plunging neckline
Issa look
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress wore a stunning frill salwar kameez set that displayed her sexy plunging neckline
In her element
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Swaying in this extremely stunning ensemble, the actress wore an ethnic outfit with the organza dupatta as the centerpiece
Organza Day
Keeping her outfit simple and relaxed the actress sported a floral printed black dress
Chilling in the sun
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Acing the awards night in this beautiful strapless mermaid midi dress and black stilettos the actress looked ravishing
Everything black
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress wore a lovely crop top with flower design cut outs and a grey striped trouser to give us this sensual look
Floral Black
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress looked stunning in a sensuous saree with frills on the pallu and a patterned blouse from Manish Malhotra's collection
Back in black
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
