Vaani Kapoor in a desi avatar

FEB 11, 2023

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Befikre actress exuded elegance in a stunning ivory saree by Tarun Tahiliani

Exuding Elegance

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looked radiant in a muted gold-toned saree and an embellished cut-sleeve blouse

Radiant 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The diva is a sight to behold in this beautiful ivory-white saree bedecked with silver sequin and floral embroidery

Visual Delight 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She is a garden of dreams in this pastel-hued floor-length kurta and a matching dupatta set

Floral Dreams

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She served lessons on modern ethnic style in a black deep-neck kurta, flared pants, and an embroidered dupatta

Modern Style

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani dazzled in a charming pink embellished lehenga from the label Kalki Fashion 

Dazzling In Pink 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looks like a vision in this pristine white lightweight saree with an embroidered border 

Vision In White

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her emerald green kurta set by Anita Dongre makes an opulent and sparkling choice for festivities

Festive Look 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Beautiful In Black 

The Bell Bottom actress dazzles in a black chiffon saree with sequinned geometric borders along the pallu. 

