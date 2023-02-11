Vaani Kapoor in a desi avatar
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 11, 2023
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Befikre actress exuded elegance in a stunning ivory saree by Tarun Tahiliani
Exuding Elegance
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked radiant in a muted gold-toned saree and an embellished cut-sleeve blouse
Radiant
Ananya Panday’s chicest outfits
Katrina Kaif’s best looks in a saree
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The diva is a sight to behold in this beautiful ivory-white saree bedecked with silver sequin and floral embroidery
Visual Delight
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She is a garden of dreams in this pastel-hued floor-length kurta and a matching dupatta set
Floral Dreams
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She served lessons on modern ethnic style in a black deep-neck kurta, flared pants, and an embroidered dupatta
Modern Style
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani dazzled in a charming pink embellished lehenga from the label Kalki Fashion
Dazzling In Pink
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looks like a vision in this pristine white lightweight saree with an embroidered border
Vision In White
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her emerald green kurta set by Anita Dongre makes an opulent and sparkling choice for festivities
Festive Look
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Beautiful In Black
The Bell Bottom actress dazzles in a black chiffon saree with sequinned geometric borders along the pallu.
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.