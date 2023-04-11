Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor in gorgeous outfits 

Neenaz Akhtar

Fashion

APRIL 11, 2023

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Befikre actress looked stunning in a strapless embellished gown that fit her like a glove

Stunner 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani turned up the chic quotient in a body-hugging long denim skirt and a white ribbed top

Chic Factor

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looks like sunshine come alive in this strappy yellow midi dress

Sunshine

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Delightful 

She is a vision in this ivory-hued saree by Tarun Tahiliani 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looks like a million bucks in this short gold dress and black hand gloves

Golden Girl

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looked ravishing in a strapless bodycon floral dress and knee-high boots

Ravishing 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani turned heads in a strappy faux leather dress with a thigh-high slit

Turning Heads 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looked absolutely charming in a dreamy tulle gown with floral prints 

Dreamy Look

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The diva makes a beautiful case for floral in this pastel-hued floor-length kurta and a matching dupatta 

Floral Dreams

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She oozes oomph in this short sparkly dress with a thin criss-cross halter neckline

Sizzling Hot

