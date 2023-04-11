Vaani Kapoor in gorgeous outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
APRIL 11, 2023
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Befikre actress looked stunning in a strapless embellished gown that fit her like a glove
Stunner
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani turned up the chic quotient in a body-hugging long denim skirt and a white ribbed top
Chic Factor
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looks like sunshine come alive in this strappy yellow midi dress
Sunshine
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Delightful
She is a vision in this ivory-hued saree by Tarun Tahiliani
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looks like a million bucks in this short gold dress and black hand gloves
Golden Girl
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looked ravishing in a strapless bodycon floral dress and knee-high boots
Ravishing
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani turned heads in a strappy faux leather dress with a thigh-high slit
Turning Heads
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looked absolutely charming in a dreamy tulle gown with floral prints
Dreamy Look
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The diva makes a beautiful case for floral in this pastel-hued floor-length kurta and a matching dupatta
Floral Dreams
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She oozes oomph in this short sparkly dress with a thin criss-cross halter neckline
Sizzling Hot
