Vaani Kapoor in her Diva element 

Sakshi
Singh

OCT 31, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Shamshera actress in a solid golden saree paired up with a sequin blouse looked absolutely stunning.

Golden girl

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Flaunting her amazing figure in a pristine white saree by Jade. She styled the look with a sequin blouse and pearl earrings.

Pristine white

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Raising up the heat in a black strappy crop top, showing off her toned waist with a sheer lace floor-length skirt Vaani was stunning.

Black mess 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She aced the corset look with a shimmer-designed corset with pink flared pants by Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Corset

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

With a strappy v–neck flowy top with a cut on the waistline and printed flared pants, it made up for the perfect boho look.

Boho chic

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani kept her look snazzy and jazzy in a printed co-ord set, with a crop top and flared pants by Arpita Mehta.

Pretty in prints

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Amazing statement pants? Check. So the next time you're looking for a fun and flirty look take a cue from Vaani in her frill pants and a white tank top combo.

Frills and frolic

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Oozing glamour and hotness in a sheer black lace dress with a mermaid design she definitely made us all skip a heartbeat.

Sheer drama

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looked dreamy and alluring in a shimmering white strapless gown by Julie Vino and accessorizing it with some killer heels.

Dreamy gown

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She opted for a glamourous look in a beige bedazzled lehenga with balloon sleeves and a magnanimous train by Shehla Chatoor. 

Ultimate Diva

