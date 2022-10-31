Vaani Kapoor in her Diva element
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Shamshera actress in a solid golden saree paired up with a sequin blouse looked absolutely stunning.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Flaunting her amazing figure in a pristine white saree by Jade. She styled the look with a sequin blouse and pearl earrings.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Raising up the heat in a black strappy crop top, showing off her toned waist with a sheer lace floor-length skirt Vaani was stunning.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She aced the corset look with a shimmer-designed corset with pink flared pants by Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
With a strappy v–neck flowy top with a cut on the waistline and printed flared pants, it made up for the perfect boho look.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani kept her look snazzy and jazzy in a printed co-ord set, with a crop top and flared pants by Arpita Mehta.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Amazing statement pants? Check. So the next time you're looking for a fun and flirty look take a cue from Vaani in her frill pants and a white tank top combo.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Oozing glamour and hotness in a sheer black lace dress with a mermaid design she definitely made us all skip a heartbeat.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked dreamy and alluring in a shimmering white strapless gown by Julie Vino and accessorizing it with some killer heels.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She opted for a glamourous look in a beige bedazzled lehenga with balloon sleeves and a magnanimous train by Shehla Chatoor.
