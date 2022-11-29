Vaani Kapoor
in modish dresses
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
NOV 29, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Shamshera actress Vaani Kapoor looked ravishing in a blue midi dress by Vesper and a pair of nude heels.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
In an Alexander McQueen blue floor-length dress flowing so beautifully on her tall frame, Vaani Kapoor looked stunning.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Slaying in a black sheer lace dress with a mermaid design silhouette and a plunging neckline, She looked hot as hell.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in a white one-shoulder dress with a beautiful heart neckline and shimmer inserts on the sides, showcasing her stunning curves.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Taking our breath away in an electric purple sequin strapless dress from the collection of Hamda Al Fahim, she styled the look with a sleek bun and statement earrings.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She took it up a notch with a brown and red printed dress with a strappy keyhole neckline making a statement.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She exuded glamour in a silver sequined dress with a sheer bodice and mermaid silhouette for the perfect nighttime event look.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani was all about the sass and jazz in a strapless dress with mirror embellishments and a plunging neckline.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
For her movie promotions, she opted for a sharp orange number with a strapless balloon silhouette and styled it with sleek straight hair.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She oozed elegance and style in a pink satin floor-length dress which featured a cowl neckline and a long flowy skirt with a side slit for that extra oomph.
