Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor
in modish dresses

                  pinkvilla 

Sakshi
Singh 

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Shamshera actress Vaani Kapoor looked ravishing in a blue midi dress by Vesper and a pair of nude heels.

Stunner

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

In an Alexander McQueen blue floor-length dress flowing so beautifully on her tall frame, Vaani Kapoor looked stunning.

Blueming

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Slaying in a black sheer lace dress with a mermaid design silhouette and a plunging neckline, She looked hot as hell.

Sheer drama 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor looked stunning in a white one-shoulder dress with a beautiful heart neckline and shimmer inserts on the sides, showcasing her stunning curves.

Pristine white

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Taking our breath away in an electric purple sequin strapless dress from the collection of Hamda Al Fahim, she styled the look with a sleek bun and statement earrings.

Star-studded

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She took it up a notch with a brown and red printed dress with a strappy keyhole neckline making a statement.

Strings and prints 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She exuded glamour in a silver sequined dress with a sheer bodice and mermaid silhouette for the perfect nighttime event look.

Glitz and glamour 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani was all about the sass and jazz in a strapless dress with mirror embellishments and a plunging neckline. 

Sassy and jazzy 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

For her movie promotions, she opted for a sharp orange number with a strapless balloon silhouette and styled it with sleek straight hair.

Orange much

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She oozed elegance and style in a pink satin floor-length dress which featured a cowl neckline and a long flowy skirt with a side slit for that extra oomph.

Chic style 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here