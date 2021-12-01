Vaani Kapoor inspired brunch date looks
DEC 1, 2021
Go Monochrome
When in doubt, paint your look in a single hue
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Crop Tops
Make sure you steal all eyes with a trendy crop top. Hot pink numbers are winning the season!
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Wrap Skirts
Style your casual tops with a chic wrap skirt to give your look a fun vibe
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Breezy dress
Vaani Kapoor’s abstract printed mini dress is an excellent pick for a casual brunch date
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Layering
Topping off your look with a jacket is always a good idea, especially this winter
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Sweater Weather
Knitted tops and high-waisted skinny jeans seem to make a perfect combo look for a brunch date
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Sensuous in yellow
Her pretty summer girl look in a yellow frock with a plunging neck can spice up your brunch date style
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Floral co-ords
No matter what the season is, floral prints and co-ord sets are a match made in heaven
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Sassy look
If you are looking for an edgy brunch look, Vaani’s simple yet sophisticated attire in a leather skirt and shirt is a clear winner
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Simple & chic
Vaani teamed her knotted white shirt with denim paper bag pants and looked chic
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
