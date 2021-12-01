Vaani Kapoor inspired brunch date looks

Go Monochrome

When in doubt, paint your look in a single hue

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Crop Tops

Make sure you steal all eyes with a trendy crop top. Hot pink numbers are winning the season!

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Wrap Skirts

Style your casual tops with a chic wrap skirt to give your look a fun vibe

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Breezy dress

Vaani Kapoor’s abstract printed mini dress is an excellent pick for a casual brunch date

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Layering

Topping off your look with a jacket is always a good idea, especially this winter

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Sweater Weather

Knitted tops and high-waisted skinny jeans seem to make a perfect combo look for a brunch date

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Sensuous in yellow

Her pretty summer girl look in a yellow frock with a plunging neck can spice up your brunch date style

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Floral co-ords

No matter what the season is, floral prints and co-ord sets are a match made in heaven

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Sassy look

If you are looking for an edgy brunch look, Vaani’s simple yet sophisticated attire in a leather skirt and shirt is a clear winner

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Simple & chic

Vaani teamed her knotted white shirt with denim paper bag pants and looked chic

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

