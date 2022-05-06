Fashion
Joyce Joyson
may 07, 2022
Vaani Kapoor looks fab in black outfits
Breezy vibes
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Black coloured outfits are certainly everyone's wardrobe staples and so is Vaani Kapoor's. Here wore a floral printed dress with a plunging V-neckline
Sculpted gown
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She effuses elegance in this corseted black dress with a daring sweetheart neckline, ruffled hem and romantic bow detail that looked adorable
Wearing a black halter neck, off-shoulder crop top with grey pinstriped trousers, the actress pulls off an ultra-stylish look
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Super stylish
Vaani upped the glam quotient by donning a sheer black saree with multicoloured feathered pallu and styled it with a unique bralette-styled blouse
Off-beat saree
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Florals are seasonless! The actress casts a spell on us in this black floor-length gown with a deep plunging V-neckline
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Floral delight
Drama on!
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looks every bit ravishing in this dramatic one-shoulder sheer dress with a daring waist-high slit
Sensuous
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The War actress oozes oomph in this heavily embellished shell and mirror-work adorned bralette paired with high-waisted matching trousers with slit detail
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She sizzles in a strapless, corset-like dress with ruched details that came with a risque slit
Glam girl
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani sets the temperature soaring in a body-fitting sequin black dress with a sweetheart neckline
Dazzling diva
Lastly, she cuts a stylish figure in this black top featuring dramatic cape sleeves teamed with sequin trousers and added a stylish belt that cinched her waist
Rock and roll
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
