Joyce Joyson

may 07, 2022

Vaani Kapoor looks fab in black outfits

Breezy vibes

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Black coloured outfits are certainly everyone's wardrobe staples and so is Vaani Kapoor's. Here wore a floral printed dress with a plunging V-neckline

Sculpted gown

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She effuses elegance in this corseted black dress with a daring sweetheart neckline, ruffled hem and romantic bow detail that looked adorable

Wearing a black halter neck, off-shoulder crop top with grey pinstriped trousers, the actress pulls off an ultra-stylish look

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Super stylish

Vaani upped the glam quotient by donning a sheer black saree with multicoloured feathered pallu and styled it with a unique bralette-styled blouse

Off-beat saree

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Florals are seasonless! The actress casts a spell on us in this black floor-length gown with a deep plunging V-neckline

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Floral delight

Drama on!

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looks every bit ravishing in this dramatic one-shoulder sheer dress with a daring waist-high slit

Sensuous

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The War actress oozes oomph in this heavily embellished shell and mirror-work adorned bralette paired with high-waisted matching trousers with slit detail

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She sizzles in a strapless, corset-like dress with ruched details that came with a risque slit

Glam girl

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani sets the temperature soaring in a body-fitting sequin black dress with a sweetheart neckline

Dazzling diva

Lastly, she cuts a stylish figure in this black top featuring dramatic cape sleeves teamed with sequin trousers and added a stylish belt that cinched her waist

Rock and roll

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

