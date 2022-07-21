Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in her gowns

Neenaz Akhtar

july 20, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

Vaani channelled her glamorous inner diva in a white and silver one-shoulder gown with a beautiful wrap-around pattern and a delightful balance of sparkle and sass!

Glamour Queen

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

She brought some high glam fashion to the table as she flaunted her hourglass figure in this strapless purple gown from Hamda Al Fahim

High On Glam

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

Dreamy and elegant, her charming look in this sleeveless gown featuring a bodycon silhouette and a flowy A-line skirt carrying nude pink diamantes is just flawless!

Dreamy Vibes

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

The Shamshera actress managed to up the glam quotient yet again in a rosy pink cocktail gown with a thigh-high slit and a cowl neckline

Cocktail Style

She left us in awe of her bold and glamorous look in this 3D floral applique and delicately handcrafted floor-sweeping gown

Bold & Beautiful

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

She spelled charm in a bespoke tulle gown with floral detailing by Gauri and Nainika

Charming In Floral

In a gorgeous pink strapless gown accented with delicate embroidery and a sheer overlay, Vaani ensured that all eyes were on her

Grabbing Eyeballs

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

She redefined elegance in a simple yet stunning nude gown with a strapless neckline and a gold bustier

Simple Yet Stunning

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

She brought the oomph factor in a sexy black Nikhil Thampi gown with an open back, a plunging neckline, and sequined mermaid hem detail

Oomph Factor

Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram

Her one-sleeve gown in a dusty blue with a matching velvet trim detail was one of a kind

Slayer

