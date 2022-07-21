Heading 3
Vaani Kapoor looks stunning in her gowns
Neenaz Akhtar
july 20, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
Vaani channelled her glamorous inner diva in a white and silver one-shoulder gown with a beautiful wrap-around pattern and a delightful balance of sparkle and sass!
Glamour Queen
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
She brought some high glam fashion to the table as she flaunted her hourglass figure in this strapless purple gown from Hamda Al Fahim
High On Glam
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
Dreamy and elegant, her charming look in this sleeveless gown featuring a bodycon silhouette and a flowy A-line skirt carrying nude pink diamantes is just flawless!
Dreamy Vibes
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
The Shamshera actress managed to up the glam quotient yet again in a rosy pink cocktail gown with a thigh-high slit and a cowl neckline
Cocktail Style
She left us in awe of her bold and glamorous look in this 3D floral applique and delicately handcrafted floor-sweeping gown
Bold & Beautiful
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
She spelled charm in a bespoke tulle gown with floral detailing by Gauri and Nainika
Charming In Floral
In a gorgeous pink strapless gown accented with delicate embroidery and a sheer overlay, Vaani ensured that all eyes were on her
Grabbing Eyeballs
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
She redefined elegance in a simple yet stunning nude gown with a strapless neckline and a gold bustier
Simple Yet Stunning
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
She brought the oomph factor in a sexy black Nikhil Thampi gown with an open back, a plunging neckline, and sequined mermaid hem detail
Oomph Factor
Image: Vaani Kapoor instagram
Her one-sleeve gown in a dusty blue with a matching velvet trim detail was one of a kind
Slayer
