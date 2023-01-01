Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor
 Loves her printed outfits 

                  pinkvilla 

Neenaz Akhtar 

JAN 01, 2023

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

The Shamshera actress looked like a floral dream in a beautiful pastel blue floral anarkali set by Mahima Mahajan. 

Floral Dream 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

She looked ravishing in a printed Arpita Mehta co-ord set that consisted of high-waisted pants and a bralette. 

Bohemian Style 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

Her white and green floral print midi dress seemed the perfect outfit for a brunch date. 

Brunch Outfit Inspo 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her stunning look in this thigh-high slit gown adorned with tie-dye print in lilac and pink shades left us gasping.

Trendy Style 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

She spelled charm in a bespoke tulle gown with floral detailing by Gauri and Nainika. 

Charming In Tulle 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

In a garden of sunflowers, she herself looked like blooms in this printed maxi dress. 

Love For Blooms

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

She looked ravishing in a fuchsia wildflower print satin slip dress that came with a sexy thigh-high slit. 

Ravishing Much 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

Making another case for dainty florals, she looked pretty in a strappy red dress adorned with white floral prints.

Pretty As Always 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

She made a chic case for breezy numbers by picking out a blue midi dress with black stripes printed all over.

Chic In Blue

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

She looked dreamy in this blush pink co-ord set that came with dainty floral prints. 

Pretty In Pink

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here