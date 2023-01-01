Vaani Kapoor
Loves her printed outfits
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 01, 2023
FASHION
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Shamshera actress looked like a floral dream in a beautiful pastel blue floral anarkali set by Mahima Mahajan.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looked ravishing in a printed Arpita Mehta co-ord set that consisted of high-waisted pants and a bralette.
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
Her white and green floral print midi dress seemed the perfect outfit for a brunch date.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her stunning look in this thigh-high slit gown adorned with tie-dye print in lilac and pink shades left us gasping.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She spelled charm in a bespoke tulle gown with floral detailing by Gauri and Nainika.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
In a garden of sunflowers, she herself looked like blooms in this printed maxi dress.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looked ravishing in a fuchsia wildflower print satin slip dress that came with a sexy thigh-high slit.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Making another case for dainty florals, she looked pretty in a strappy red dress adorned with white floral prints.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She made a chic case for breezy numbers by picking out a blue midi dress with black stripes printed all over.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looked dreamy in this blush pink co-ord set that came with dainty floral prints.
