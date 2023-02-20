Vaani Kapoor loves prints
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
FEB 20, 2023
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Befikre actress turned up the heat in a short flora-print dress and black boots
Hotness Alert
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looked elegant in a blue kurta-sharara set that bore gold foil prints in geometric patterns
Graceful
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The diva spelled charm in a dreamy tulle gown with floral prints by Gauri and Nainika
Charming
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She left us gasping at her ravishing look in a printed Arpita Mehta co-ord set
Boho Vibes
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Shamshera actress recreated a floral dream in this pastel blue floral anarkali
Floral Magic
Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram
She kept things snazzy and chic in a white and green floral print midi dress
Snazzy Look
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She aced a simple breezy look in this modish blue midi dress with classic black stripes printed all over
Chic In Blue
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looks ethereal in this blush pink printed co-ord set
Dreamy
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She made a beautiful case for floral prints in this strappy red dress adorned with white floral prints
Pretty
