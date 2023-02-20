Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor loves prints

FEB 20, 2023

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Befikre actress turned up the heat in a short flora-print dress and black boots

Hotness Alert

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looked elegant in a blue kurta-sharara set that bore gold foil prints in geometric patterns

Graceful

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

The diva spelled charm in a dreamy tulle gown with floral prints by Gauri and Nainika

Charming 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She left us gasping at her ravishing look in a printed Arpita Mehta co-ord set

Boho Vibes

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

The Shamshera actress recreated a floral dream in this pastel blue floral anarkali

Floral Magic 

Image: Pinkvilla Fashion Instagram 

She kept things snazzy and chic in a white and green floral print midi dress 

Snazzy Look

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She aced a simple breezy look in this modish blue midi dress with classic black stripes printed all over

Chic In Blue 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looks ethereal in this blush pink printed co-ord set

Dreamy

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She made a beautiful case for floral prints in this strappy red dress adorned with white floral prints

Pretty

