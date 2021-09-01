Vaani Kapoor’s Sep 01, 2021
glamorous ethnic looks
Recently, Vaani Kapoor dropped a beautiful airport look in a nude sharara set featuring in intricate white embellishments in white
She then gave us some festive outfit insipiration in a dark green Anita Dongre creation
In a recent throwback series, she left us gasping at her gorgeous look in a metallic-hued Manish Malhotra lehenga
Vaani kept things glamorous in a vibrant maroon lehenga with intricate gold embellishments all over and a pearl necklace with an emerald pendant
For a fashion show, the actress lit the ramp up in a heavily embellished metallic gold lehenga that came with a slit skirt and cut-sleeve choli and paired it with gold sneakers
When she turned showstopper for designers Sonam and Paras Modi at Lakmé Fashion Week in a red lehenga, she made all the heads turn!
Vaani then switched things up and opted for a white and blue lehenga choli without the dupatta
Her off-white Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla outfit with mirror-work on the lehenga skirt was enough to make a strong desi statement in itself!
Sarees also hold a special place in her wardrobe. Kapoor likes to prove her love for the six-yard by opting for snazzy patterns like ruffles
For the Filmfare Awards held in Assam, the actress picked a sheer Manish Malhotra drape and styled it with a bralette blouse
For more updates on Vaani Kapoor and fashion, follow Pinkvilla