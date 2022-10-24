Heading 3
Vaani Kapoor's airport looks
OCT 24, 2022
Keeping it chic
Vaani Kapoor kept it chic in a checkered shirt styled with a white camisole and a pair of denim.Photo: Pinkvilla
Easy breezy look
The Befikre actress donned a white printed top and paired it blue pair of denim as was spotted at the airport
Denim dress
Vaani Kapoor slayed in a dark blue denim dress with a broad belt around the waist. She added classic black cat eye sunglasses
Comfy airport look
Vaani wore a white t-shirt with light-washed jeans, white sneakers, a puffer coat on her arm and sunglasses
Casual ethnic look
Vaani Kapoor looked absolutely beautiful as she donned a white sharara set
Leather mode
Vaani Kapoor knows the basics of styling, as we see her flaunting her black leather jacket in her airport avatar
Chic airport avatar
The actress wore a black and white top with blue jeans. To complete her look, she added a pair of black boots
Floral power
Vaani Kapoor donned a floral red and black coloured top. She paired it with grey denim jeans
Chic with a hint of class
Vaani stuck to a simple white shirt and minimal makeup and plain sandals. She also wore a pair of latex pants
Ray of sunshine
Vaani Kapoor looked beautiful as a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow coloured ethnic wear