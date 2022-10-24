Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor's airport looks

Shefali Fernandes

OCT 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Keeping it chic

Vaani Kapoor kept it chic in a checkered shirt styled with a white camisole and a pair of denim.Photo: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Easy breezy look

The Befikre actress donned a white printed top and paired it blue pair of denim as was spotted at the airport

Image: Pinkvilla

Denim dress

Vaani Kapoor slayed in a dark blue denim dress with a broad belt around the waist. She added classic black cat eye sunglasses

Image: Pinkvilla

Comfy airport look

Vaani wore a white t-shirt with light-washed jeans, white sneakers, a puffer coat on her arm and sunglasses

Image: Pinkvilla

Casual ethnic look

Vaani Kapoor looked absolutely beautiful as she donned a white sharara set

Image: Pinkvilla

Leather mode

Vaani Kapoor knows the basics of styling, as we see her flaunting her black leather jacket in her airport avatar

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic airport avatar

The actress wore a black and white top with blue jeans. To complete her look, she added a pair of black boots

Image: Pinkvilla

Floral power

Vaani Kapoor donned a floral red and black coloured top. She paired it with grey denim jeans

Image: Pinkvilla

Chic with a hint of class

Vaani stuck to a simple white shirt and minimal makeup and plain sandals. She also wore a pair of latex pants

Image: Pinkvilla

Ray of sunshine

Vaani Kapoor looked beautiful as a ray of sunshine in her bright yellow coloured ethnic wear

