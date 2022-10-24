Heading 3
Vaani Kapoor's epic snazzy photos
Anjali Sinha
OCT 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Bewitching in black
Vaani looks nothing less than a diva in a black ensemble with tassel detailing and a plunging neckline
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Pristine in white
This bodycon ivory gown helps to flaunt her enviable figure
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Hey hottie
She looks like a total stunner in a maroon-coloured leather dress that has a thigh-high slit
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
I ‘purple’ you
The actress perfectly flaunts her toned figure in a shimmery purple strapless gown. She completed her look with a bun and minimal accessories
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Chic & classy
The star looks like a total babe in a strappy outfit with a halter neckline and plunging pattern
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
All things shiny
Vaani is a queen when it comes to styling gowns and there’s no match at all
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Keep it desi
We love how subtle yet stylish she’s looking in this desi avatar as she donned a saree
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Bold & beautiful
She looks breathtaking in a black strapless gown with ruffle detailing at the bottom
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Shine bright
The diva never fails to impress her fans with her looks and this mini dress with mirror work is proof of it
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
What a pose
Vaani looks hot in a yellow cut-out top which she paired with a white-coloured mini skirt