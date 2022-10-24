Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor's epic snazzy photos

Anjali Sinha

OCT 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Bewitching in black

Vaani looks nothing less than a diva in a black ensemble with tassel detailing and a plunging neckline

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Pristine in white

This bodycon ivory gown helps to flaunt her enviable figure

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Hey hottie

She looks like a total stunner in a maroon-coloured leather dress that has a thigh-high slit

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

I ‘purple’ you

The actress perfectly flaunts her toned figure in a shimmery purple strapless gown. She completed her look with a bun and minimal accessories

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Chic & classy

The star looks like a total babe in a strappy outfit with a halter neckline and plunging pattern

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

All things shiny

Vaani is a queen when it comes to styling gowns and there’s no match at all

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Keep it desi

We love how subtle yet stylish she’s looking in this desi avatar as she donned a saree

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Bold & beautiful

She looks breathtaking in a black strapless gown with ruffle detailing at the bottom

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Shine bright

The diva never fails to impress her fans with her looks and this mini dress with mirror work is proof of it

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

What a pose

Vaani looks hot in a yellow cut-out top which she paired with a white-coloured mini skirt

THANKS FOR
 READING

Click Here