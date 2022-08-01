Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor's fashionable picks

Joyce Joyson

AUGUST 01, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor's sartorial style is equal parts classic and edgy at the same time. The actress wore a strappy, pastel blue floral anarkali featuring a cowl neckline with a matching dupatta.

Effortlessly beautiful

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

When it comes to ethnic style, she has got a fresh perspective, as seen here in this strappy black embellished choli and tulle floral skirt.

Contemporary flair

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She certainly knows how to dress to impress. Wearing a strapless gown that came with bustier pink detail and a flowy skirt.

Glam babe

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Showing off her regal side, Vaani opted for a blue, silk brocade close-neck kurta and matching sharara pants.

Royal Splendour

Vaani is the epitome of elegance in this sheer white saree paired with a bralette-style blouse.

Exudes elegance

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Shamshera star made our hearts skip a beat in this bright yellow organza saree adorned with thin embroidery and paired with a sleeveless bralette-style blouse.

Mellow yellow

Adding a bit of bling to her look, the actress wowed us in a nude-pink strapless corset top with sheer silver panels paired with wide-legged trousers.

Corset fashion

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Image: Arpita Mehta Official Page Instagram

This time around, she styled her olive green, ruffle six yards with a plain, corset-style blouse.

Romantic ruffles

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Donning a strappy, beige flowy kurta featuring a plunging neckline, she styled it with pattered flared pants.

Modern spin

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress gives off Boho-chic vibes in this printed co-ord set comprising of a bralette-style crop top adorned with cowrie shells and matching bottoms.

Boho style

