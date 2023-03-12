Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor’s flawless style 

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The Shamshera actress showed off her gorgeous curves in a stunning denim skirt and a ribbed white bodysuit

Gorgeous

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She turns heads in a snazzy yellow strappy dress with a slit at the back

Turning Heads

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She is a vision in this ivory-white embellished saree and a gorgeous choker necklace

Visual Delight

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She exuded oomph in a strapless bodycon floral dress and knee-high boots

Oozing Oomph

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looks like a million bucks in this short gold dress and black hand gloves

Golden Girl

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Burgundy Love

She stole the show in a strappy faux leather dress featuring a thigh-high slit

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram 

Vaani keeps things sassy and snazzy in a bodycon blue midi dress

Sass Factor

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looks radiant in a gold-toned saree and an embellished cut-sleeve blouse

Radiant

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She looks like a vision in this pastel-hued floor-length kurta and a matching dupatta 

Floral Dreams

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her short sparkly dress with a criss-cross halter neckline looks gorgeous

Stunning

