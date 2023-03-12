Vaani Kapoor’s flawless style
Neenaz Akhtar
Fashion
mar 12, 2023
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Shamshera actress showed off her gorgeous curves in a stunning denim skirt and a ribbed white bodysuit
Gorgeous
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She turns heads in a snazzy yellow strappy dress with a slit at the back
Turning Heads
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She is a vision in this ivory-white embellished saree and a gorgeous choker necklace
Visual Delight
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She exuded oomph in a strapless bodycon floral dress and knee-high boots
Oozing Oomph
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani looks like a million bucks in this short gold dress and black hand gloves
Golden Girl
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Burgundy Love
She stole the show in a strappy faux leather dress featuring a thigh-high slit
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani keeps things sassy and snazzy in a bodycon blue midi dress
Sass Factor
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looks radiant in a gold-toned saree and an embellished cut-sleeve blouse
Radiant
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looks like a vision in this pastel-hued floor-length kurta and a matching dupatta
Floral Dreams
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her short sparkly dress with a criss-cross halter neckline looks gorgeous
Stunning
