Fashion
Joyce Joyson
FEB 05, 2022
Vaani Kapoor’s flirty dresses
White wonder
Vaani Kapoor is a fan of sexy silhouettes and often leaves us in awe of her looks as in this strappy white mini dress
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
But when the diva steps out in a cowl-neckline pink satin dress with a cross-back detail, she spills sass
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Satin dress with slit
The Befikre actress keeps things chic and playful in this strapless red balloon dress with ruched detail
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Balloon dress
She has a spot reserved for evergreen floral dresses in her closet, case in point being this deep V-neck floral gown
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Floral allure
Taking things up a notch, Vaani slipped into a brown strappy dress with backless detail
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Breathtakingly in brown
Next, she picked out a pink tie-down gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and looked glorious
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Strapless tie-dye gown
Leave it to Vaani to show you how to rock a perfect date night look by donning a vibrant, strappy dress with a V-neckline and gathered details
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Orange punch
The actress always loves to stay on top of her fashion game, and here she stepped out in a quirky printed black dress with a matching statement bag
Video: Pinkvilla
Unconventional pick
Vaani looks stunning in a one-shoulder sheer black gown with a daring waist-high slit
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Gorgeous
Lastly, she slipped into a satin pink dress that bore floral prints and featured a plunging V-neckline and thigh-high slit detail
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Lovely!
