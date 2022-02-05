Fashion

Joyce Joyson

FEB 05, 2022

Vaani Kapoor’s flirty dresses

White wonder

Vaani Kapoor is a fan of sexy silhouettes and often leaves us in awe of her looks as in this strappy white mini dress

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

But when the diva steps out in a cowl-neckline pink satin dress with a cross-back detail, she spills sass

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Satin dress with slit

The Befikre actress keeps things chic and playful in this strapless red balloon dress with ruched detail

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Balloon dress

She has a spot reserved for evergreen floral dresses in her closet, case in point being this deep V-neck floral gown

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Floral allure

Taking things up a notch, Vaani slipped into a brown strappy dress with backless detail

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Breathtakingly in brown

Next, she picked out a pink tie-down gown, featuring a thigh-high slit and looked glorious

 Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Strapless tie-dye gown

Leave it to Vaani to show you how to rock a perfect date night look by donning a vibrant, strappy dress with a V-neckline and gathered details

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Orange punch

The actress always loves to stay on top of her fashion game, and here she stepped out in a quirky printed black dress with a matching statement bag

Video: Pinkvilla

Unconventional pick

Vaani looks stunning in a one-shoulder sheer black gown with a daring waist-high slit

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Gorgeous 

Lastly, she slipped into a satin pink dress that bore floral prints and featured a plunging V-neckline and thigh-high slit detail

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Lovely!

