Vaani Kapoor's gorgeous earrings

                  pinkvilla 

Joyce
Joyson

JAN 25, 2023

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

We have always been enamoured by Vaani Kapoor's jewellery picks, in particular her earrings like these statement shoulder dusting ones.

Jaw-dropping!

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress takes the minimal route and sticks to small golden studded earrings.

Gold studs

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Take cues from Vaani to strike a timeless evening look by adorning your lobes with floral-shaped sparkling stud earrings.

Floral design

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

These round-shaped, pasted-toned earrings with tassel-like details look charming and playful at the same time.

Pastel play

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Gentle and feminine, diamond drop earrings look incredible on her and totally complement the look.

Dazzling diamonds

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Again, she went for diamond ear drops that added a classy yet sophisticated touch to her look.

Diamonds drops

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She rarely goes for timeless pieces like extravagant chandbalis, but when she does, it becomes a memorable affair.

Exquisite chandbalis

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani amped up her glamorous saree look by going with floral-shaped, pink accent earrings.

Adorable

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Chunky, golden hoop earrings are a fail-safe option to add a cool factor to the look.

Modish pieces

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Speaking of her style, she has a soft spot for dainty, delicate pieces like these shiny drop earrings.

Beauty in simplicity

