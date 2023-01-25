Vaani Kapoor's gorgeous earrings
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
We have always been enamoured by Vaani Kapoor's jewellery picks, in particular her earrings like these statement shoulder dusting ones.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress takes the minimal route and sticks to small golden studded earrings.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Take cues from Vaani to strike a timeless evening look by adorning your lobes with floral-shaped sparkling stud earrings.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
These round-shaped, pasted-toned earrings with tassel-like details look charming and playful at the same time.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Gentle and feminine, diamond drop earrings look incredible on her and totally complement the look.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Again, she went for diamond ear drops that added a classy yet sophisticated touch to her look.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She rarely goes for timeless pieces like extravagant chandbalis, but when she does, it becomes a memorable affair.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani amped up her glamorous saree look by going with floral-shaped, pink accent earrings.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Chunky, golden hoop earrings are a fail-safe option to add a cool factor to the look.
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Speaking of her style, she has a soft spot for dainty, delicate pieces like these shiny drop earrings.
