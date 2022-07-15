Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor's impressive looks

Joyce Joyson

july 15, 2022

FASHION

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani Kapoor brings an unexpected, wow factor to her look by styling her knotted white tank top with high-rise, fringed pants

Exceptionally chic

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She sets the temperature soaring high in this black sheer lacy dress featuring a plunging, strappy neckline

Mind-blowing

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Adding a dash of edginess to her ethnic look, the actress went for a black suit bearing tasselled detail and a risque neckline, styled with flared pants and a dupatta

Edgy yet stylish

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

We loved her fresh take on black! As seen here, wearing a strappy anarkali styled with a dupatta bearing white floral prints and a golden lining

Breathtaking in black

Picking a colour from just the other end of the spectrum, Vaani went for a shimmery white gown that came with a sweetheart neckline

Gorgeous girl

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

This time she upped the heat in a strapless, purple sequin gown that flattered her figure

Sizzling hot

The Shamshera star went for a brick-red, heavily pattered strappy halterneck dress that came with backless detail

Pattern play

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Don't you mistake it for a gown! The actress took us by surprise in this beige embellished lehenga featuring a mermaid-style cut, a puffy-sleeved blouse, and a mesh dupatta

Mermaid lehenga

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Photo: Ajay Kadam

Exuding elegance in this blush pink lehenga adorned with 3D floral motifs and abla embroidery, styled with a sleeveless blouse and a net dupatta

Dreamy

Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Vaani looked like a breath of fresh air in this black, floral midi dress with a plunging, V- neckline

Flirty and feminine

