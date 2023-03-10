Vaani Kapoor’s look book
mar 10, 2023
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
Vaani Kapoor styles her boho co-ord set with a vintage bangle that completed her look
Boho chic
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
A plain white saree with embroidered borders with a thin strapped blouse reflect a contemporary look
Contemporary is cool
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
Vaani looks like a Disney princess in a blue strapless floor-length flowy gown with minimal jewellery and open hair
Pretty as a princess
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
A monochrome look with nude makeup looks chic and trendy because of the colour chosen by her
A warm hug
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
An ivory saree with light makeup and a sleek bun with traditional jewellery enhances the whole look
Ivory for the win
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
Nothing can go wrong with denim. She paired denim blue jeans with an off-shoulder red top and left her hair open and flowy
Go-to denim
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
A mini silver strapless dress with a plunging neckline looks ravishing and is an immediate ‘yes’ to be approved as a party outfit
Party Animal
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
Vaani Kapoor is a fan of both Indian and Western wear and blends them seamlessly into her style
Indian Anarkali
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
Vaani Kapoor is not afraid to experiment with bold colours and prints
Fun with Prints
Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram
A dreamy red backless gown that highlights her toned physique and long legs
Dreamy Paradise
