Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor’s look book

                  pinkvilla 

Pakhi Jain

Fashion

mar 10, 2023

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

Vaani Kapoor styles her boho co-ord set with a vintage bangle that completed her look

Boho chic

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

A plain white saree with embroidered borders with a thin strapped blouse reflect a contemporary look

Contemporary is cool

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

Vaani looks like a Disney princess in a blue strapless floor-length flowy gown with minimal jewellery and open hair

Pretty as a princess

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

A monochrome look with nude makeup looks chic and trendy because of the colour chosen by her

A warm hug

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram 

An ivory saree with light makeup and a sleek bun with traditional jewellery enhances the whole look

Ivory for the win

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

Nothing can go wrong with denim. She paired denim blue jeans with an off-shoulder red top and left her hair open and flowy

Go-to denim

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram 

A mini silver strapless dress with a plunging neckline looks ravishing and is an immediate ‘yes’ to be approved as a party outfit

Party Animal

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

Vaani Kapoor is a fan of both Indian and Western wear and blends them seamlessly into her style

Indian Anarkali 

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram 

Vaani Kapoor is not afraid to experiment with bold colours and prints

Fun with Prints

Image- Vaani Kapoor’s Instagram

A dreamy red backless gown that highlights her toned physique and long legs

Dreamy Paradise

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here