Vaani Kapoor's love for bodycon dresses
Shefali Fernandes
NOV 29, 2022
FASHION
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor is seen dressed in a dark blue figure-hugging dress from the shelves of a British luxe clothing label Vesper.
Vaani Kapoor wore a white mini bodycon dress that was sequined all over and came with broad strap details.
Vaani Kapoor wore a one-shoulder black midi dress from the clothing brand Mango.
Vaani Kapoor wore a sequined strapless number featuring a plunging neckline by the designer Akanksha Gajria.
Vaani Kapoor flaunted her love for neon and wore a bodycon dress which she paired with matching bomber jacket.
Vaani Kapoor wore a off-shoulder corset style black dress from the fashion designer Gaby Charbachy.
Vaani Kapoor wore a maroon leather bodycon dress that came with a thigh-high slit.
Vaani Kapoor wore a floral print thigh-slit midi dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi that had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit.
Vaani Kapoor wore a deep orange backless corduroy dress that featured a belted detail on the back.
Vaani Kapoor kept it simple yet chic in a sleeveless black bodycon dress.
