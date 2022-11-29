Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor's love for bodycon dresses

Shefali Fernandes

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Vaani Kapoor is seen dressed in a dark blue figure-hugging dress from the shelves of a British luxe clothing label Vesper.

Stunning in blue

Vaani Kapoor wore a white mini bodycon dress that was sequined all over and came with broad strap details.

Sparkly vibes

Vaani Kapoor wore a one-shoulder black midi dress from the clothing brand Mango.

Bold in black

Vaani Kapoor wore a sequined strapless number featuring a plunging neckline by the designer Akanksha Gajria.

SHINING IN SILVER

Vaani Kapoor flaunted her love for neon and wore a bodycon dress which she paired with matching bomber jacket.

Neon love

Vaani Kapoor wore a off-shoulder corset style black dress from the fashion designer Gaby Charbachy.

Black beauty

Vaani Kapoor wore a maroon leather bodycon dress that came with a thigh-high slit.

Leather it up

Vaani Kapoor wore a floral print thigh-slit midi dress by Rudraksh Dwivedi that had a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. 

Floral power

Vaani Kapoor wore a deep orange backless corduroy dress that featured a belted detail on the back.

Chic as ever

Vaani Kapoor kept it simple yet chic in a sleeveless black bodycon dress.

Lady in black

