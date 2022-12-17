Vaani Kapoor's
most voguish looks
pinkvilla
Sakshi
Singh
DEC 17, 2022
FASHION
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Kim inspired oomph
The Shameshera actress looked stunning in her lilac two-piece bralette and a long skirt, complemented by a daring thigh-high slit. She oomph-ed up the look with her natural grace and charm!
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress stunned in a blue midi dress by Vesper, completed with a pair of nude heels that added the perfect touch of elegance
Stunning as always
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor was a vision in a breathtaking Alexander McQueen blue floor-length dress that cascaded gracefully on her tall frame, leaving us all in awe
Looking bluetiful
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She looked drop-dead gorgeous as she stepped out in a stunning black sheer lace dress with a mermaid design silhouette and a plunging neckline
Sheer drama
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani Kapoor was an absolute diva in her white one-shoulder dress with an eye-catching heart neckline and shimmer inserts that highlighted her gorgeous curves
Divine white
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
All eyes were on her as she sashayed in a stunning electric purple sequin strapless dress from the collection of Hamda Al Fahim. She topped off her look with a sleek bun and statement earrings, leaving us captivated
Purple haze
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She stepped up her fashion game with a stunning brown and red printed dress featuring a strappy keyhole neckline - a definite show-stopper!
Pretty in prints
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
For the perfect evening ensemble, she dazzled in a silver sequined dress with a sheer bodice and mermaid silhouette. She truly looked glamorous!
Glitzy affair
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani was all about the sass and jazz in a strapless dress with mirror embellishments and a plunging neckline
Bombshell
Image: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
For her movie promotions, she opted for a sharp orange number with a strapless balloon silhouette and styled it with sleek straight hair
Orange rush
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.