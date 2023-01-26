Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor’s
 Snazzy dresses

Neenaz Akhtar

FASHION

JAN 26, 2023

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Leaving the temperatures soaring high, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress turned on the heat in a strapless bodycon dress and knee-high boots

Too Hot To Handle 

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She is the ultimate golden girl in a short gold dress and black hand gloves

Golden Girl

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She served glam vibes in a shimmery white gown that hugged her gorgeous curves snugly

glam vibes

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She is the ultimate glam queen in a short sparkly strapless dress

Shine, Queen

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She stole the show in a strappy faux leather dress featuring a thigh-high slit

Burgundy Love

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

The actress shows off her gorgeous curves in a body-hugging midi dress

Gorgeous Much

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her short sparkly dress with a thin criss-cross halter neckline is gorgeous

Dazzler

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

Her strapless black corseted dress with a ruffled hemline made our heads turn

Beauty In Black

Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram

She is a sight to behold in a flowy powder blue dress with a strapless neckline

Blues Delight

