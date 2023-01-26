Vaani Kapoor’s
Snazzy dresses
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
FASHION
JAN 26, 2023
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Leaving the temperatures soaring high, the Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actress turned on the heat in a strapless bodycon dress and knee-high boots
Too Hot To Handle
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She is the ultimate golden girl in a short gold dress and black hand gloves
Golden Girl
Alia to Deepika: Divas in floral sarees
Nora Fatehi's magnificent saree looks
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She served glam vibes in a shimmery white gown that hugged her gorgeous curves snugly
glam vibes
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She is the ultimate glam queen in a short sparkly strapless dress
Shine, Queen
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She stole the show in a strappy faux leather dress featuring a thigh-high slit
Burgundy Love
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The actress shows off her gorgeous curves in a body-hugging midi dress
Gorgeous Much
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her short sparkly dress with a thin criss-cross halter neckline is gorgeous
Dazzler
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her strapless black corseted dress with a ruffled hemline made our heads turn
Beauty In Black
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She is a sight to behold in a flowy powder blue dress with a strapless neckline
Blues Delight
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.