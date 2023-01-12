Heading 3

Vaani Kapoor’s snazzy style

The Befikre actress looks like a million bucks in her short gold dress and black hand gloves

Golden Girl

She flaunts her gorgeous figure in a body-hugging strappy blue dress

Gorgeous Much

She is a sight to behold in her powder blue strapless dress with pleated details

Visual Delight 

Her snazzy style in these wide-legged blush pink pleated pants and a strapless corset top is on fleek

Snazzy Style

She makes us stop and stare at her ravishing look in this strapless sequined purple gown 

Turning Heads

Vaani makes a snazzy case for printed co-ords in this two-piece set

Natty In Co-ords

Her short sparkly dress with a thin criss-cross halter neckline is gorgeous

Sparkles 

She exudes diva vibes in this sung-fit mini white dress with thick strappy sleeves

Diva Vibes

Dialling up the drama, she grabbed eyeballs in a snazzy black midi dress that looked flattering on her

Dramatic Much

She put her stylish foot forward in a figure-flattering greyish-silver gown 

Beauty Queen

