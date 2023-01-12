Vaani Kapoor’s snazzy style
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
JAN 12, 2023
FASHION
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
The Befikre actress looks like a million bucks in her short gold dress and black hand gloves
Golden Girl
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She flaunts her gorgeous figure in a body-hugging strappy blue dress
Gorgeous Much
Karismatic Kartik Aaryan in shirts
Kartik Aaryan’s airport looks
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She is a sight to behold in her powder blue strapless dress with pleated details
Visual Delight
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her snazzy style in these wide-legged blush pink pleated pants and a strapless corset top is on fleek
Snazzy Style
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She makes us stop and stare at her ravishing look in this strapless sequined purple gown
Turning Heads
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Vaani makes a snazzy case for printed co-ords in this two-piece set
Natty In Co-ords
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Her short sparkly dress with a thin criss-cross halter neckline is gorgeous
Sparkles
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She exudes diva vibes in this sung-fit mini white dress with thick strappy sleeves
Diva Vibes
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
Dialling up the drama, she grabbed eyeballs in a snazzy black midi dress that looked flattering on her
Dramatic Much
Source: Vaani Kapoor Instagram
She put her stylish foot forward in a figure-flattering greyish-silver gown
Beauty Queen
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.